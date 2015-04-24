(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Region of
Provence-Alpes-Cote-d'Azur's (PACA) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The
Short-term foreign
currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect PACA's sound operating performance, strong
economic profile
and sound management, as well as its high and growing debt and
the risk of a
weaker budgetary performance in the medium term, due to cuts in
state transfers.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the region has the
ability and
willingness to maintain a sound operating performance and to
limit debt growth.
According to Fitch's base case scenario, the operating margin
will decline to
15.9% in 2018, from a sound 19.6% in 2014. This will be due to
declining revenue
(-1% a year until 2018) as a result of the cut in state
transfers (-6.9% a
year). This is despite our expectation of steady growth of tax
proceeds (up
3.3%), such as from the levy on corporate value added, and from
the introduction
of new regional taxes (additional share of fuel tax being
granted to regions
from 2015). We expect the current margin to weaken to 11.2% in
2018, from 16.1%
in 2014, as financial charges rise in accordance with growing
debt.
Fitch believes declining revenue will lead to further spending
re-prioritisation
and cost-cutting measures. PACA's ability to control operating
expenditure is
supported by some flexibility on discretionary spending. This
could at least
partially offset the growth of spending in non-flexible items
(train services,
training).
Capital expenditure will remain significant in 2015, close to
EUR560m, as the
region finances several large infrastructure projects, mainly
acquisition of
trains for regional railway services and participation in large
road works in
Marseille. These major investments would be near completion
after 2015; we
therefore expect capital spending to slow down progressively to
an average
EUR400m in 2016-2018. However, this scaling-back may not be
rapid enough to
match the region's declining self-financing capacity, which we
forecast would
average 44% (after debt repayment) over the medium term, down
from 62% in
2011-2014.
The lower self-financing capacity should keep PACA's direct risk
(including
finance leases) on an upward trend until 2018, to 185% of
current revenue, from
147% in 2014. The direct risk payback ratio could weaken to 16.5
years in 2018,
from 9.1 years in 2014. The debt structure is low-risk and
bullet repayments are
provisioned for.
PACA is the third-largest French region in terms of population
and GDP. Its
economy is well-diversified and mainly relies on the region's
services sector,
vibrant tourism and high value-added industries. The regional
economy is
expected to progressively recover in the medium term. However,
unemployment is
high (11.6% in 4Q14 versus mainland France's average of 10%) and
the region's
social indicators are slightly weaker than the national average.
The region's liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows
and regular use
of the EUR300m commercial paper (billets de tresorerie; BT)
programme. The BT
programme has a back-up facility of committed revolving credit
lines capped at
EUR257m, which provides a financial safeguard.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weakening of the budgetary performance leading to an operating
margin towards
12% associated with a direct risk payback ratio rising above 15
years could lead
to a downgrade.
A stronger budgetary performance with an operating margin
consistently above
20%, and lower debt metrics with the direct risk payback ratio
below eight years
for more than two consecutive years, could lead to an upgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
- EUR1bn EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
- EUR300m BT programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
