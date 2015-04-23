(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Chinese
homebuilder Jingrui Holdings Limited's (Jingrui; B/Stable)
proposed US dollar
senior notes an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' and Recovery Rating
of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Jingrui's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations
of the company.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Margin to Remain Under Pressure: Fitch expects Jingrui's EBITDA
margin to remain
under pressure in 2015. Jingrui's adjusted EBITDA margin was
unchanged at 17% in
2014 from 2013. However, the average selling price (ASP) of
contracted sales, a
large part of which are pre-sales of uncompleted properties,
dropped about 7% in
2014 to CNY9,210 per sqm, due to a bigger proportion of
lower-priced projects as
well as the market downturn in 2014. The pre-sale prices drop
due to the market
downturn will likely affect the profit margin of properties to
be delivered in
2015, but we expect the margin to recover from 2016 as the
sector sentiment
improves.
High Leverage to Persist: Jingrui's leverage, measured by net
debt over adjusted
inventory, dropped slightly to 43% at end-2014 from 45% at
end-2013, mainly
because the company halted land purchases from the second
quarter of 2014.
However, the company restarted its land acquisitions in 2015 and
estimated its
land premium in 2015 to be CNY4.5bn, which is about 45% of its
full-year
contracted sales target. While Jingrui plans for its project
level equity
partner to shoulder around CNY1.0bn of the land premium, Fitch
believes its
expansion will drive leverage higher but expects it to remain
below 60% in the
next 12 months.
Refocus on Higher-tier Cities: Jingrui plans to focus its
business on first- and
second-tier cities within its current markets, and sell down
inventory in
third-tier cities. The more resilient demand in higher-tier
cities could improve
the ASP of contracted sales and the profit margin. However, we
expect the margin
improvements to be mild given the fierce competition in its
target cities such
as Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chongqing.
Tight but Sustainable Liquidity: Jingrui's liquidity position is
tight as its
short-term debt increased 64% to CNY5.1bn at end-2014. It
completed a HKD128m
(CNY102m) rights issue in the fourth quarter of 2014, which
improved the
company's cash position. Fitch believes Jingrui's total cash of
CNY4.4bn and
undrawn credit facilities of CNY5.1bn at end-2014 are sufficient
to cover its
short-term debt maturing in 2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Land premium of CNY4.5bn in 2015 with higher per sqm land
costs due to the
higher-tier city focus
- Contracted sales are estimated based on properties available
for sale in 2015,
and the sell-through ratio
- The company's ASP of contracted sales to recover from 2014
levels and rise
slightly in 2015 for comparable projects
- Jingrui to maintain its fast-churn and high cash-flow turnover
business model
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory sustained above 60% (end 2014:
43%)
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15% (2014: 17%)
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1.0x (2014: 0.9x)
Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to
positive rating
actions include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40%
- EBITDA margin sustained above 18%
- Maintaining its fast churn-out model, and contracted
sales/total debt is
sustained at over 1.3x
Contact:
Primary Analyst:
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
28 Fl, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
Admiralty, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 19 December 2014
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companion", dated 25
February 2015
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companihere
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.