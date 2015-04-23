(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 23 (Fitch) Growth in sub-Saharan Africa should
provide favourable
conditions for the region's banks in 2015, despite the decline
in commodity
prices, says Fitch Ratings. Credit growth is set to expand
because there is
strong demand for infrastructure financing and the private
sector is buoyant.
These are likely to offset the threats from weaker commodity
prices and
heightened political risk and uncertainty.
Even banks in oil exporting countries, where low oil prices
might be expected to
trigger loan contraction, are experiencing continued credit
demand. In Nigeria,
buoyant non-oil and services sectors, plus private consumption,
are holding up
credit demand. Loan growth reached 25% in 2014. In Angola,
public sector
investment remains a priority and banks are finding new takers
for loans in
government entities and ministries.
Sub-Saharan banks tend to be awash with deposits; loan/deposit
ratios for
banking sectors in Fitch-rated countries average 78%, which is
low by
international standards. This reflects both limited
opportunities for profitable
lending and asset structures that tend to be heavily invested in
high yielding
government securities, rather than loans. Despite plentiful
deposits, credit
growth can still be constrained because short-term deposits are
not well suited
to funding longer-term loans. Managing liquidity gaps is a
challenge but the
region's banks have long worked within these constraints to
successfully grow
their loan books. Few sub-Saharan banks, other than in Nigeria
and South Africa,
issue medium-term bonds, even on the domestic markets.
South Africa is a notable exception for loan growth. We forecast
that the
country's banks will expand credit only modestly, reflecting a
weakened economy,
infrastructure investment delays and the overhang from 2014's
mining strikes.
Demand for retail and small business lending is healthy but
banks are more
reluctant to lend to these segments given an increase in
impaired loans after a
period of rapid expansion during 2009-2013.
A strategy of pan-African expansion should generate some growth
for South
Africa's major banks, which are the most sophisticated in the
region. These are
well positioned to take advantage of opportunities offering
significant upside
and margins. Leading South African banks can support domestic
customers as they
expand and provide services from common platforms offering cash
management,
payment transfers and trade finance products across countries.
Lower loan growth can be positive for financial stability and
reduce banking
sector systemic risk. Credit expansion is one measure included
in Fitch's
macro-prudential indicators (MPI), specifically designed to
highlight heightened
potential banking sector risks. MPI scores of '3', which
highlight the greatest
systemic risk potential, are assigned to relatively few
sub-Saharan countries,
namely Angola, Ethiopia and Ghana. MPI '2' scores are assigned
to Cote d'Ivoire,
Congo, Kenya, Lesotho and Mozambique. Both South Africa, where
loan growth
expectations are low, and Nigeria, where demand for new lending
is strong, are
scored MPI '1'. Other factors, such as credit to GDP, effective
exchange rates
and house price rises, impact these MPIs.
We forecast 2015 GDP growth to average 4.5% for the 18 regional
countries rated
by Fitch, but economic trends vary considerably. We expect the
strongest growth
in Ethiopia at 9%, Cote d'Ivoire at 8.5% and Mozambique at 8.1%.
Even the
comparative laggards, such as South Africa, up 2%, Angola, Gabon
and Ghana
(averaging 3.4%) still provide good growth opportunities for
their banks.
Contact:
Mahin Dissanayake
Director - Middle East and Africa Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: South African Banks
here
2015 Outlook: Nigerian Banks
here
Sovereign Data Comparator - March 2015 - Amended
here
Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor - February
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.