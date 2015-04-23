(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Southchester (RF)
Limited's National Fund Credit Quality Rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and
National Fund
Volatility Rating at 'V2(zaf)'. The fund is South-Africa
domiciled and managed
by Southchester Investment Managers (Proprietary) Limited
(Southchester).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the National Fund Credit Quality Rating
(NFCQR) is driven by
the fund's high and stable credit quality, as reflected in the
fund's weighted
average rating factor (WARF) of 0.22 at end-February 2015 and
rating
distribution, while factoring in the fund's concentration risk.
The affirmation of the National Fund Volatility Rating (NFVR) is
driven by the
fund's low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as
reflected in the
fund's short maturity profile, while recognising the fund's
potential exposure
to longer-dated securities through repurchase agreements.
Asset Credit Quality
The fund's weighted average credit quality is high, reflecting
investment
policies that require the portfolio to invest 90% of its assets
in securities
rated 'A(zaf)' or above. While the fund can have a limited
exposure to
lower-rated securities, this exposure is infrequent and limited
in practical
terms.
The fund invests in buy-and-sell back repo transactions with
unrated repo
counterparties. When considering the fund's credit exposure, in
view of the
collateralised nature of the transaction, Fitch treats this
counterparty
exposure as direct exposure to the underlying collateral. The
fund only invests
in collateral which meets its investment guidelines for credit
quality and
maturity of assets.
Concentration
In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated, with a top three
issuer exposure
consistently in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line
with its applicable
rating criteria, Fitch reflects such higher concentration risk
in its assessment
and overall NFCQR.
The fund's concentrated holdings reflects its investment mandate
and the
structural characteristics of the South African market, with a
limited supply of
treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined
market share of
around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risks
The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk, as dictated by
the fund's
investment policies, which limit to 90 days its weighted average
maturity (WAM)
to interest rate reset date. Exposure to spread risk is also
low, as a result of
the fund's investment policies, which limit the maximum maturity
of individual
assets to three years and place limits on the portfolio's
weighted average life
(WAL, i.e. maturity to final maturity date) to 150 days - when
the maturity
dates of buy-and-sell back repos are included in the calculation
- or 450 days
when these contracts are excluded.
The fund's market risk factor is consistent with a 'V1(zaf)'
NFVR. However, the
fund may invest in instruments not accessible to money market
funds in South
Africa and its maturity profile is longer overall. Therefore the
agency believes
that a 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating best reflects
the fund's
overall market risk profile.
Fund Profile
Structurally, the fund is a debenture-issuing fixed income
portfolio, regulated
under the Commercial Paper Exemption Notice 2172 as issued by
the Registrar of
Banks in 1994 in terms of the Banks Act of 1990. It falls
outside the Collective
Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002. The debentures have an
initial maturity
of six years and can be redeemed by debenture holders daily,
with a maximum T+2
settlement. The debentures rank pari passu among themselves and
a negative
pledge exists over the issuer preventing it from engaging in any
other
activities while any debentures remain outstanding.
Economically, Fitch
considers Southchester directly comparable with a mutual fund.
The Advisor
Fitch considers the manager suitably qualified, competent and
capable of
managing the fund.
The fund is managed by Southchester Investment Managers
(Proprietary) Limited, a
small independent fixed income asset manager established in
2014. Southchester
is authorised by South Africa's Financial Services Board.
Southchester delegates
record-keeping, valuation and reporting services to Peregrine
under a service
level agreement (SLA), and delegates independent
compliance-monitoring services,
independent fiduciary services and credit research to respected
third-party
providers.
The fund managers are Andra Greyling and Gregg Bayly, who have
27 years and 20
years of investment management experience, respectively.
Additional oversight is
provided by Societe Generale Securities Services (Proprietary)
Limited (a
division of Societe Generale; A/Negative/F1) as custodian and
trustee. Fitch
considers as positive for the rating Southchester's recent hires
of experienced
staff to strengthen governance and the operational framework:
Rentia Munro as
COO/investor relations and David Morris as Non-executive
Director to oversee
corporate governance.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded.
Specifically,
Fitch would expect to downgrade the NFCQR in the event of
deteriorating credit
quality and/or changes to the fund's investment guidelines to
allow a larger
portion of lower rated assets.
Given the fairly short maturity profile of the fund and the
conservatism already
considered in the NFVR, the rating is expected to be stable.
However, should
interest rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally
change, or the
maturity profile of the fund be materially extended, then Fitch
would expect to
downgrade the NFVR.
Without structural evolution of the South African market which
results in a more
diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly
unlikely that
Fitch could rate the fund higher than 'AA+(zaf)'.
For additional information about Fitch rating criteria
applicable to bond funds,
see the criteria referenced below.
Southchester provides Fitch with monthly portfolio information,
including
details of the portfolio's holdings and credit quality.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA, CAIA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Southchester.
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 12
December 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
