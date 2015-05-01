(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Autonomous
Community of Valencia's (Valencia) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has
also affirmed
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3.' The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bond issues have also been affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Valencia's ratings are based on Fitch's expectation of support
from the Spanish
government and are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for
Spanish autonomous
communities. The rating floor is based on a number of supporting
factors that
contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the
likelihood of
default. These include the budgetary stability law and the
recent law
controlling commercial debt; the absolute priority of debt
servicing by law as
per article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; and the access to
state support
mechanisms such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the
Financial Facility
Fund (FFF).
In Fitch's view, access to the FLA will continue to ensure
timely debt servicing
for Valencia. As of end-2014, the region had received a total of
EUR20.3bn
(61.5% of total direct debt) from state support funds, an
illustration of strong
support from the central government. This included the FLA,
which was
established in 2012, and the State Fund (FFPP). On 26 December
2014 the Ministry
of Finance and Public Administration introduced the Royal Decree
Law 17/2014, to
enhance the financial state support to the Spanish regions in
place since 2012,
by introducing a new instrument - FFF - for regions compliant
with the stability
goals (see "Fitch: State Support for Spanish Regions Reinforced
and Extended",
dated 13 April 2015 on www.fitchratings.com). For Valencia, this
resulted in
roughly EUR600m interest expense savings for 2015 on funds
contracted under the
FLA and FFPP.
Valencia's standalone credit metrics are weaker than its rating
would indicate
due to its structural negative current balances and recurring
overall budget
deficits before debt repayment.
Fitch expects Valencia's budgetary performance to remain weak
with a negative
operating margin in the 13%-16% range in 2016, compared with an
estimated
negative 14.2% at end-2014. Operating expenditure is likely to
grow marginally
by 2%-3% in 2015, after declining since 2009 (-12% in 2013) due
to a series of
cost-containment policies. Transfers from the general
administration to
Valencia's public sector entities have been reduced by a
significant 37% since
2009. An improvement in the national economy is likely to
translate in a tax
collection increase, although the complexity of the funding
system means that
Valencia's operating revenue should remain moderate. Its funding
per capita was
14% below the average for the 15 regions under common regime in
2012, according
to Fitch estimates.
Valencia's estimated current balance was negative in 2014 for
the sixth
consecutive year and Fitch does not expect this to reverse in
the near-to
medium-term. In 2014, the current balance was negative at
EUR2.6bn, worse than
the negative EUR1.9bn at end-2013, due to a 4.5% fall in total
allocations from
the central government and a 6% growth in operating expenditure
from the payment
of healthcare spending from previous years.
Fitch estimates direct debt to increase to over
EUR36bn-EUR37.5bn, or 330%-340%
of current revenue between 2015 and 2016, from EUR33bn in 2014.
This indicates a
high debt servicing-to-current revenue ratio of 56%-63% for this
period.
Net overall risk was high at 352.2% of current revenue in 2014,
reflecting the
large debt of the autonomous community. The regional
administration is currently
restructuring the sector, reducing its transfers to these
entities. There has
been a sharp increase in direct debt since 2009 (of EUR23.8bn),
as a consequence
of widening deficits and the assumption of debt from some public
entities, which
has left the region exposed to significant refinancing risk (39%
for the next
three years).
Valencia's socio-economic profile is weaker than the national
average, with a
GDP per capita 12% below the national level and an unemployment
rate of 25.8% in
2014, above the national average of 24.4%. However, in 4Q14 the
labour market
showed a positive reversal, as total registered workers rose by
4% against a 2%
for Spain.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will review the rating floor if state support measures are
cancelled or if
there is a reduction of the central government's ability and
willingness to
continue providing support to the regions. If the floor is
removed, Valencia's
rating is likely to be downgraded by more than two notches,
unless it is able to
report a structural positive current balance.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States", dated 23 April 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
IN ADDITION,
