(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and
'A-',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue rating on
Kazakhstan's senior
unsecured foreign currency bonds has also been affirmed at
'BBB+'. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kazakhstan has sustained a severe shock to its terms of trade,
precipitated by a
sharp fall in the oil price. The magnitude of this shock has
been intensified by
the collapse of the rouble (RUB), the prospect of a deep
recession in Russia and
a slowdown in China, two of Kazakhstan's largest trading
partners, and an
ensuing wave of devaluations throughout the CIS, which has left
the KZT looking
noticeably overvalued relative to trading partners' currencies.
Like all major oil producers and exporters, the Kazakh
authorities have been
faced with the challenge of judging whether the current oil
price shock is
temporary or permanent. On balance, they have chosen to err on
the side of
caution, revising down the oil price assumption underlying the
2015 budget to
USD50/bbl from USD90/bbl and cutting expenditure by 10%. This
stance is
consistent with a lengthening track record of prudent fiscal
management,
characterised by recurrent fiscal surpluses and a build-up of
foreign-currency
fiscal reserves in the National Fund (NFRK).
In Fitch's view, Kazakhstan's strong sovereign balance sheet -
sovereign net
foreign assets (SNFA) exceed 40% of GDP and gross general
government debt (GGGD)
is less than 15% of GDP - affords it considerable room for
manoeuvre, without
unduly compromising sovereign creditworthiness. The government
has authorised
drawings of USD9bn in 2015-17 from the NFRK for infrastructure
projects and
capitalised a Problem Loan Fund with USD2.7bn to address Kazakh
banks' weak
balance sheets. In total the government has pledged USD5.5bn of
NFRK funds for
financial sector development and lending to SMEs since 2014.
Fitch expects the IMF-defined measure of the general government
balance (which
differs from the authorities) to move to a deficit of 3.2% of
GDP in 2015 from a
surplus of 1.9% in 2014, a deterioration of over 5% of GDP.
Factored into these
projections are extraordinary drawdowns from the NFRK over and
above the
'guaranteed' USD8bn annual transfer to the budget, which can be
increased or
decreased by 15% in any year. As of 1 April the NFRK had fallen
by 5.2% since
end-2014 to USD69.7bn; higher oil prices in 2H15 could drive a
minor rebound.
Consequently, Fitch expects the NFRK to remain flat in nominal
terms in 2015, in
contrast to annual net injections of USD2bn in 2011-14, while
GGGD may rise to
19.5% of GDP by 2016.
The scale of the fiscal stimulus should allow Kazakhstan to
escape recession in
contrast to Russia. Nonetheless, Fitch expects growth to slow
sharply to an
annual average of 1.8% in 2015 and 2.5% in 2016 from 6% in
2011-14. The
authorities also face the challenge of addressing the exchange
rate misalignment
of the KZT, in the wake of the sharp fall in the oil price and
the collapse of
the RUB.
Monetary and exchange rate policy are weak relative to rated
peers. Pervasive
dollarisation hinders effective monetary policy, while
confidence in the
existing 'managed float' exchange rate is low. The central bank
aims to
introduce inflation-targeting over the medium-term, but this
would entail a more
flexible exchange rate. Such a regime would help to insulate the
economy and the
public finances from external shocks, and curb dollarisation.
Conversely,
adherence to a less responsive 'managed float' arrangement risks
progressive
dollarisation and an erosion of SNFAs over time.
Fitch assigns a low average Viability Rating of 'b' to
Kazakhstan's banking
system, indicating a weak banking system relative to peers with
a high potential
for continued sovereign support. Banks have rebuilt their
external balance
sheets since 2008-09, closing their open forex positions,
thereby mitigating the
direct impact of future exchange rate shocks. However, they have
been painfully
slow in addressing legacy non-performing loans (NPLs).
NFRK-funded vehicles to
strengthen banks' balance sheets should help to reduce NPLs to
around 10% by
year-end from recent highs of 30%, but a further sharp
depreciation of the KZT
could lead to new NPLs, forestalling lending in support of
economic recovery.
Incumbent president Nursultan Nazarbayev was elected for a fifth
term on 26
April. Early presidential elections - the poll was not due until
2016 - had been
justified on the grounds that Kazakhstan needed to preserve
domestic political
stability in the face of lower oil prices and the uncertain
geopolitical
outlook. Political risk is dominated by the succession issue
given the
president's advanced years - he is 74 - and the absence of an
heir apparent.
Kazakhstan has not experienced a change of leadership since
independence in
1991.
Structural factors are an important determinant of Kazakhstan's
sovereign
ratings. The current ratings acknowledge that commodity
dependence is high,
while Kazakhstan scores poorly on World Bank indicators for
governance and
institutional strength. Per capita GDP at market exchange rates,
a proxy for
debt tolerance and resilience to shocks, exceeded the 'BBB'
median by 27% in
2014. However, Fitch estimates that this differential could
narrow by up to 50%
in 2015, if growth and the KZT/USD evolve in line with the
agency's
expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, meaning that the downside and upside
risks are evenly
balanced. However, the following risk factors individually, or
collectively,
could trigger negative rating action:
- Policy mismanagement and/or a prolonged fall in oil prices
leading to a
decline in SNFA allied to reduced economic and financial
stability
- Renewed weakness in the banking sector, which leads to
contingent liabilities
for the sovereign
- A political risk event
Conversely, the following factors, individually or collectively,
could result in
positive rating action:
- Moves to strengthen monetary and exchange rate policy
- An effective restructuring of banks' balance sheets
- Steps to reduce the vulnerability of the public finances to
future oil price
shocks, for example, by reducing the non-oil deficit, currently
estimated at
more than 9% of GDP
- Substantial improvements in governance and institutional
strength
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Kazakhstan's ratings are based on a number of key assumptions:
- Continued commitment to fiscal responsibility
- Fitch assumes that the KZT/USD depreciates by a notional 20%
over the course
of 2015
- Brent oil averages USD65/bbl in 2015 and USD75/bbl in 2016
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+ 1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.