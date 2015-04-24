(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) The response of the European Central
Bank would be key
to the consequences of a missed payment by Greece to the IMF,
Fitch Ratings
says. We still see a last-minute deal to secure fiscal funding
from Greece's
creditors as the most likely outcome, but the risk of a missed
payment cannot be
discounted.
ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said this week, in
response to a
question about the consequences of a possible missed IMF
payment, that a
government default and the impact on government bonds used as
collateral "would
make it more difficult for banks to obtain liquidity." He also
said the ECB
would "continue to extend liquidity to the Greek banks, as long
as they are
solvent and they have adequate collateral."
These and similar comments appear to imply that, although
further restriction of
Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) would be more likely
following a missed IMF
payment, it is not certain. Press reports suggest that one
consequence could be
increased haircuts on the collateral.
ECB decision-making is a greater potential constraint than
collateral
availability. At end-February, Greek banks had around EUR50bn of
remaining ELA
collateral buffers, equivalent to around 35% of the system's
domestic
private-sector deposits. This can be pledged to access
additional funding or to
accommodate increased haircuts, implying that banks could cope
with quite
substantial deposit withdrawals, assuming the ECB continues to
increase its
ceiling on ELA as needed.
The ECB has considerable flexibility in how it interprets the
rules under which
it may continue, limit, or discontinue further access to ELA.
Cypriot banks were
not cut off from the ELA in 2013 despite concerns about bank
solvency, although
the ECB did make ELA extension conditional on Cyprus entering an
EU/IMF
programme. The ECB's response for Greece is likely to be tied to
the progress of
discussions between the Greek government and its European
partners.
Further restricting ELA would be likely to damage depositor
sentiment,
potentially increasing withdrawals. This may ultimately lead to
restrictions on
the banking sector to reduce liquidity strains, including
capital controls.
Capital controls could be introduced in any case if deposit
outflows were to
accelerate. As Cyprus has shown, they would not necessarily
entail a eurozone
exit, and can eventually be reversed (Cyprus fully lifted
capital controls on 6
April, two years after they were introduced). But capital
controls present risks
to relations with foreign creditors, and would be a negative
signal, potentially
further damaging consumer and investor confidence.
A missed payment to the IMF would be likely to increase pressure
on Greek banks'
'CCC' ratings due to its potential impact on sentiment and
therefore on funding
and liquidity, through protracted and heightened deposit
withdrawals and/or
further ELA restrictions (imposition of capital controls
affecting bank
creditors would be likely to result in bank downgrades to 'RD').
The ECB is already preventing Greek banks from providing
additional funding to
the government, so any further tightening of ELA would primarily
affect the
banks' rather than the sovereign's liquidity position. The
latter is being
eroded by repayments to the IMF and the lack of external funding
sources.
The timing of any fiscal disbursements from Greece's official
creditors remains
highly uncertain two months after they agreed to extend the
country's existing
EFSF programme to end-June. Greece repaid EUR450m to the IMF in
April while
running arrears to suppliers, and the government has told local
authorities to
transfer reserves held in commercial banks to the Bank of
Greece, citing
"extremely urgent and unforeseen needs." Greece faces further
repayments to the
IMF of around EUR750m on 12 May and EUR1.5bn in June.
The pressure on Greek government funding contributed to our
downgrade of
Greece's sovereign rating to 'CCC' from 'B' in March. A missed
IMF repayment
would not itself constitute a sovereign rating default (we
assume the EFSF would
not exercise its right to declare one of its loans to Greece
due, triggering a
cross-default clause in many privately held bonds) but could
lead to a further
sovereign downgrade. The increased risk of capital controls led
us to lower our
Country Ceiling for Greece to 'B-' from 'BB' in March.
