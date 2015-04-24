(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lesotho's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'and
'BB', respectively.
The Outlooks are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'A-' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lesotho's 'BB-' rating is supported by the local currency's peg
against the
South African rand, which has contributed to macroeconomic
stability. GDP growth
in the year to March 2016 (FY2015) is forecast to recover to
4.8%, above the
'BB' median, supported by improved political stability and
infrastructure
investment. Dependence on volatile South African Customs Union
(SACU) revenues
remains a weakness. Large government deposits at the central
bank, equivalent to
23% of GDP in 2014/15, support Lesotho's official foreign
reserves and ensure
the country remains a net external creditor.
The political situation has normalised following the standoff in
2014. Following
general elections held in February 2015, described as free and
fair by
independent observers, a new coalition led by Pakalitha
Mosisili, of the
Democratic Congress party, was formed. The challenge to ensure
political
stability will be maintaining working relations between
political constituents,
and also between the military and security forces. Fitch expects
stability to
prevail in the medium term, although Lesotho's history suggests
that bouts of
political instability remain possible, which could trigger new
interventions by
South Africa.
Fitch expects growth to increase to 4.8% in 2015 following a
weak 2.5% in 2014,
which reflected the political crisis. The agency expects the
Liqhobong mine and
construction of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project phase II to
support growth
in the medium term. Growth is expected to slow to 4% in 2016,
due to a fall in
SACU revenues. The largest component of GDP, government
spending, relies on SACU
revenues that are largely dependent on South African economic
growth. Weak South
African growth, due to long-term structural issues, remains the
main risk to
Lesotho's growth.
Fitch forecasts a fiscal deficit of 3.9% of GDP in FY16, up from
an estimated
2.2% of GDP in FY15 as SACU revenues fall from 29.3% of GDP in
FY15 to 26.1% of
GDP in FY16 and both capex and wage expenditure, as a % of GDP,
remain stable.
The agency expects a much larger deficit of 7.3% of GDP in FY17
due to an
expected sharp 20% drop in SACU revenues, as the latest South
African budget
documents suggest. Due to limited flexibility to reduce wages,
Fitch expects the
authorities to respond by cutting capital expenditure with the
deficit partly
financed by drawing down of government deposits.
Fitch forecasts the current account deficit will widen to 6.8%
of GDP in 2015,
from 4.5% of GDP in 2014, before widening further to 10.8% of
GDP in 2016.
Construction of the LHWP dam and water transfer component will
continue to drive
the deficit, together with weak South African growth. The LHWP
component will be
funded by South African funds with the rest of the deficit
funded by government
external borrowing. Remittances have been on a downward
trajectory for the last
decade with weak South African growth likely to mean this trend
continues.
Fitch assumes the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA),
expiring September
2015, will be renewed. The policy is popular on both sides of
the Atlantic. US
congress is expected to vote on the renewal in 2H15. However,
uncertainty is
affecting investment at a time of increasing competition from
producers in
south-east Asia and limited demand from other markets to pick up
the slack.
Non-renewal would affect the macro outlook, public finances and
external
accounts, placing negative pressure on the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well-balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively might lead to rating action are as follows:
Negative:
- Renewed political turmoil could lead to negative rating
pressure if it affects
macro stability, GDP growth and potentially external financial
support from the
international community.
- Deterioration in the budget balance due to pressure from
non-capital spending
and/or a SACU revenue shock, leading to a material weakening of
debt ratios and
an erosion of government deposits.
- Deterioration in the current account balance due to a fall in
SACU revenues
leading to a decline in foreign reserves.
Positive:
-Sustained high GDP growth, supported by an improvement in the
business
environment and political stability and favouring
diversification in the
economy.
- Further progress in diversifying the revenue base and growing
tax receipts
that lessen the dependence on SACU revenues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that economic growth in Lesotho will be supported
by a gradual
recovery in its key economic partners, namely the US, Europe and
South Africa.
Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU
revenue-sharing
formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Lesotho.
Fitch also
assumes the AGOA will be renewed in 2015.
