(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 23 (Fitch) Changes in the U.S. regulatory
environment will
reduce the ability of money market funds (MMFs) to provide
funding to banks,
according to Fitch Ratings. However, we believe this should have
minimal impact
on U.S. banks that have been relying less on this form of
funding due in large
part to regulatory pressures of their own.
MMF regulatory reforms adopted by the Security and Exchange
Commission (SEC)
including the introduction of floating net asset valuation (NAV)
for
institutional prime MMFs and fees and gates for retail and
institutional prime
funds are likely to weaken the attractiveness of money funds as
a cash
management tool and result in asset shifts away from prime money
funds. Floating
NAV introduces potential fluctuations in the value of investors'
cash as well as
administrative, accounting, and tax issues while fees and gates
may also raise
investor concerns about access to liquidity.
Estimates of the scale of anticipated outflows range from 10% to
60% of the
approximately $1 trillion of institutional prime money fund
assets over the
course of the two-year implementation period that ends October
2016.
In response to the SEC rule changes, a number of fund complexes,
including
Fidelity, Federated, and BlackRock have made changes to their
money market fund
lineups. Changes impact both institutional and retail accounts
and include
converting prime funds to government funds and revising the
investment strategy
of certain prime funds to limit portfolio maturities in an
effort to reduce fund
volatility. Money fund managers are also developing alternative
liquidity
products such as private money funds, short-term bond funds, and
separately
managed accounts.
Outflows and fund conversions limit the ability of money funds
to act as a
source of wholesale funding to banks; however, regulatory
changes in the banking
sector should serve to lessen any impact on bank funding.
Regulators have
pressured banks to reduce their reliance on wholesale funding,
deeming it
inherently unstable in times of crisis. In 2007 and 2008,
investors exited the
wholesale funding market, in some cases causing borrowers to
cover loans by
selling assets at impaired prices. Fitch research based on FDIC
data indicates
that total wholesale funding has dropped from 26% of bank
liabilities in 2007 to
18% of bank liabilities as of June 30, 2014.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150422.htm
">
Click here to view related chart.
Changes in the banking sector include the introduction of
liquidity measurements
such as the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and the net stable
funding ratio
(NSFR). The LCR standard for U.S. banks was finalized by federal
regulators in
September 2014 and will be phased in by January 2017. The NSFR
is widely
expected to be proposed in the U.S. over the next 1-2 years.
Moreover, the U.S.
Federal Reserve has released a proposal for calculating the
Globally Systemic
Institution Bank (G-SIB) buffer that would establish an
additional capital
surcharge based on a bank holding company's reliance on
wholesale funding.
See the full report for detail: "U.S. Banks to Weather Money
Fund Reform,"
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Greg Fayvilevich
Director
FAM
+1 212 908-9151
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
FAM
+1 212 908-0528
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
Banks
+1 212 908-0865
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
Banks
+1 212 908-0771
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
