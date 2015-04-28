(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri
Jababeka Tbk's
(Jababeka; B+/Stable) proposed US dollar notes of up to USD70m
an expected
'B+(EXP)' rating with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes will
be issued by
wholly owned subsidiary Jababeka International B.V., and
guaranteed by Jababeka
and certain subsidiaries. The new notes will be consolidated and
form a single
series with the USD190m 7.5% Notes due in 2019.
Jababeka plans to use the net proceeds from the new notes to
repay the remaining
2017 notes plus accrued interest and applicable redemption
premium totaling
USD46.1m, and for general corporate purposes. In Fitch's view,
Jababeka's
financial profile will remain unchanged and consistent with its
ratings because
the new notes will be used mainly for refinancing that will
lower its cost of
debt and extend debt maturity profile.
The notes are rated at the same level as Jababeka's senior
unsecured debt rating
as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company. The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Interest Coverage: Jababeka's rating reflects strong
interest coverage
from the recurring income that comes from its 130MW power plant.
The plant is
critical to Jababeka's overall profile because its long-term
power purchase
agreement (PPA) with state electricity company PT Perusahaan
Listrik Negara
(PLN; BBB-/Stable) provides good earnings visibility and the
U.S.
dollar-denominated cash flows are a natural hedge for its U.S.
dollar
borrowings. As of end-2014, the recurring coverage ratio
(recurring EBITDA/
interest expense) stood at about 1.2x. Fitch expects the
recurring coverage
ratio to improve slightly towards end-2015 in line with more
efficient funding
costs and a proportionate increase in recurring income in
Jababeka's other
infrastructure services.
Limited Capex, Manageable Liquidity: Jababeka plans to develop a
second power
plant, but will proceed only when it obtains a PPA with PLN.
Excluding capex for
the second power plant, Jababeka's maintenance capex is
relatively low at about
USD10m each in 2015 and 2016. This is mainly for dry port
equipment, which is
scalable depending on the dry port's productivity. The
discretionary nature of
the company's land acquisitions and its well-distributed debt
maturity will
allow Jababeka to accumulate cash and strengthen its liquidity
profile.
Presales Target Challenging: Fitch expects 2015 to continue to
be challenging
for property developers because of modest economic growth, and
particularly for
industrial estate developers, lower foreign direct investment
(FDI) flows than
previous years. In Fitch's view, Jababeka's large, low-cost land
bank supports
its healthy margins, which will moderate the impact from lower
presales and help
the company to maintain sufficient liquidity.
Longer Working Capital Cycle: Fitch expects Jababeka's working
capital cycle to
lengthen as the proportion of residential property sales
increases - a result of
weaker demand for industrial land. The cash collection cycle for
residential
sales is longer than that for industrial sales because
developers usually offer
payment plans with longer repayment terms to attract buyers.
However, Fitch
believes risk is mitigated by the fact that Jababeka already
owns land inventory
to continue presales in its flagship Cikarang estate over the
medium term, and
because the typical 30% down payment should suffice to fund
construction.
Long-Term Diversification Benefits: Jababeka and Singapore's
Sembcorp are
developing a new industrial complex in Kendal, Central Java,
which is modelled
after the Cikarang estate. Tenants relocating labour-intensive
production out of
Cikarang will be able to take advantage of the much lower
minimum wage in
Central Java. Upon successful execution, Kendal will provide
Jababeka with
diversification benefits and a new base for future growth. Fitch
believes
execution risk for this project is manageable because Jababeka
typically will
use proceeds from presales to develop a new estate in stages.
Jababeka is aiming
to launch presales in Kendal in in 2015 and is targeting around
IDR250bn in
presales in the same year.
Project Concentration and Cyclicality: Jababeka's rating is
primarily
constrained by concentration risk and high exposure to the
industrial estate
development business. Cikarang will continue to contribute over
80% in marketing
sales in the next 24 months, with industrial space in the estate
accounting for
more than 60% of marketing sales. The remainder of marketing
sales will stem
from its Kendal estate, as well as residential and commercial
sales in Cikarang.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Cikarang industrial sales volume of 250,000 sqm in 2015 and
2016
- Kendal industrial sales volume of 125,000 sqm in 2015 and
250,000 sqm in 2016
- Its power plant operates at around 90% utilisation rate
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Decline in recurring EBITDA/ interest expense to below 1x on a
sustained basis
(2014: 1.2x)
- Decline in presales/ gross debt to below 40% on a sustained
basis (2014: 38%).
This trigger provides Fitch with a way to monitor Jababeka's
development sales,
which are an important support for its 'B+' rating.
No positive rating action is expected in the next 24 months due
to project
concentration and high dependence on sales of industrial space.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Ftich Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6811
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 22 August 2014
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014
are available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
