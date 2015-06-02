(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Revised Support Assumptions for
German
Landesbanken
here
LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published a special
report setting
out the agency's support assumptions for the German
Landesbanken. The Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of the rated Landesbanken are
driven by
institutional support and are based on our assessment that the
owners of the
Landesbanken, the respective Laender and regional savings banks,
see their
investment as long-term and strategic. The strong propensity to
support
Landesbanken reflects the banks' increased focus on their
statutory roles,
supporting the regional economies, acting as the states' house
bank, and working
with the savings banks.
We believe that support would need to be forthcoming from both
the Laender and
the Sparkassen to avoid triggering state aid considerations and
resolution under
the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) if a
Landesbank becomes
insolvent. Therefore, we take the lower of the two parents'
ratings as the
anchor rating for our support assessment.
We notch twice from the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's 'A+' anchor
rating to arrive
at IDRs of 'A-' for most Landesbanken. We widen the notching by
a full rating
category if we see threats to the long-term sustainability of a
Landesbank's
business model.
Fitch highlights the importance of pre-emptive support measures
by the owners as
part of recovery plans to reduce the risk of unexpected
failures. If owners'
support fails the private investor test, the participation of
the
Haftungsverbund (the mutual support scheme of Landesbanken and
savings banks) in
the support measures could still result in avoidance of
resolution, as long as
the viability of the failed Landesbank can be restored.
The full report, 'Revised Support Assumptions for German
Landesbanken', is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
