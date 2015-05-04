(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 04 (Fitch) Volatility in currencies, commodities
and equities drove
a 48% quarter-over-quarter increase in capital markets revenue
for the five
largest U.S. banks, according to Fitch Ratings. Advisory
revenues also remained
strong, a precedent Fitch believes will continue for the next
several quarters.
Mortgage and credit products were relatively weak in 1Q'15,
leaving firms with
larger macro platforms, like Goldman Sachs, with stronger
results.
'J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs benefitted significantly from the
volatility,
allowing them to retain their solid leads in market share, while
Bank of
America, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup remain nearly 7% behind,'
says Justin
Fuller, Senior Director.
The first quarter is typically the strongest for banks' fixed
income, currency
and commodities (FICC) revenue. By comparison, FICC activities
accounted for 52%
of total revenue in 1Q'14, with the slight drop this year owing
to gains in
financial advisory and equity markets.
Overall advisory revenues increased 22% from the prior quarter
and 45% from a
year ago as the M&A environment remained strong. With backlogs
still robust,
Fitch expects advisory will continue to a bright spot through
end-2015.
The full report, 'U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 1Q'15,'
can be found at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Capital
Markets Update:
1Q15 (Volatility in Macro Products Boosts Results, Advisory
Remains Strong)
here
