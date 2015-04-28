(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of nine Japanese insurance companies and
two US insurance
companies by one notch. The Outlook on these ratings is Stable.
All ratings have
been removed from Rating Watch Negative.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of the Japan's Long-Term
Local Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+' (see "Fitch
Downgrades Japan to
'A'; Outlook Stable" dated 27 April 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com). These
insurers are rated at or above Japan's Long-Term Local Currency
IDR.
The nine Japanese insurers are: The Dai-ichi Life Insurance
Company, Limited
(Dai-ichi Life), Daido Life Insurance Company (Daido Life),
Meiji Yasuda Life
Insurance Company (Meiji Yasuda Life), Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance
Company,
Limited (MSI), Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life),
Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa Insurance, Inc. (Sompo Japan Nipponkoa), Sumitomo Life
Insurance
Company (Sumitomo Life), Taiyo Life Insurance Company (Taiyo
Life), and Tokio
Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (TMNF). The two US
insurance
companies are the operating entities of Aflac, Inc. (Aflac) and
Dai-ichi Life's
US subsidiary Protective Life Corporation (PL).
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In Fitch's view, only insurers with very good credit quality and
sizeable
international business diversification can be rated above the
sovereign rating
if they hold high levels of government debt (that is, more than
20% of their
invested assets). Fitch would consider insurance groups that
generate 20% or
more of their net premiums from international business sources
on a sustained
basis as having sizeable international business diversification.
Fitch maintains its view that TMNF and Aflac's operating
subsidiaries out of the
11 insurers under review have achieved the necessary
international business
diversification that counterbalances their heavy Japanese
government debt
holdings. This would allow the ratings on these two insurers to
be up to one
notch higher than the sovereign rating.
The IFS ratings on TMNF and Aflac's core operating subsidiaries
have been
downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The ratings are one notch higher
than Japan's
IDR, and the Outlook on both ratings is Stable.
The other eight Japanese insurers that have high levels of
Japanese government
debt have not achieved the necessary level of international
business
diversification and Fitch will not allow them to be rated above
the sovereign.
Their IFS ratings have been downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' and the
Outlook on all
the ratings is Stable.
The sovereign constraint was applied only to those ratings that
were previously
at a level above the defined constraint of Japan's current
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR (as a result, eight Japanese insurers and the
PL subsidiaries
have been downgraded to 'A', and TMNF and the Aflac operating
subsidiaries
downgraded to 'A+'). Any ratings that were previously at or
below the constraint
were affirmed. This has resulted in compressed notching between
the IFS, IDR
and/or debt ratings in some cases. Should the sovereign rating
be upgraded in
the future, and the constraints relieved, Fitch would expect to
return to
standard notching at that time.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With the insurers currently rated at or above Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency
IDR, an upgrade of any of the insurers is unlikely in the near
future.
Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on
the insurers are
also likely to be lowered.
See previously released commentary on the various insurance
companies at
www.fitchratings.com for a discussion of additional ratings
sensitivities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
-Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
-USD1.3bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes affirmed at
'BBB+'
-USD1bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes affirmed at
'BBB+'
Daido Life Insurance Co.
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
-Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
-USD1.3bn subordinated notes due 2072 affirmed at 'A-'
Nippon Life Insurance Company
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
-USD2bn subordinated notes due 2042 affirmed at 'BBB+'
-USD2.25bn subordinated notes due 2044 affirmed at 'BBB+'
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
-Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
-USD1.4bn subordinated notes due 2073 affirmed at 'A-'
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
-USD1bn subordinated notes due 2073 affirmed at 'BBB+'
Taiyo Life Insurance Company
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aflac, Inc.
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
-2.4% USD550m senior notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A-'
-3.25% USD450m senior notes due 2025 affirmed at 'A-'
-3.625% USD750m senior notes due November 2024 affirmed at 'A-'
-3.625% USD700m senior notes due June 2023 affirmed at 'A-'
-2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 affirmed at 'A-'
-1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 affirmed at 'A-'
-6.9% USD400m senior notes due 17 December 2039 affirmed at 'A-'
-3.45% USD300m senior notes due 15 August 2015 affirmed at 'A-'
-6.45% USD450m senior notes due 15 August 2040 affirmed at 'A-'
-2.65% USD650m senior notes due 15 February 2017 affirmed at
'A-'
-4% USD350m senior notes due 15 February 2022 affirmed at 'A-'
-5.5% USD500m junior subordinated debentures due 15 September
2052 affirmed at
'BBB'
American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus
American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York
Aflac Japan
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Protective Life Corporation
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
-USD150m 6.40% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB+'
-USD400m 7.38% senior notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BBB+'
-USD300m 8.45% senior notes due 2039 affirmed at 'BBB+'
-USD288m 6.25% subordinated debt due 2042 affirmed at 'BBB-'
-USD150m 6.00% subordinated debt due 2042 affirmed at 'BBB-'
Protective Life Insurance Company
Protective Life and Annuity Insurance Company
West Coast Life Insurance Company
MONY Life Insurance Co.
-IFS Rating downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Teruki Morinaga, CFA (Dai-ichi Life, Daido Life, Taiyo Life,
Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa, and TMNF)
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F,
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Akane Nishizaki (Meiji Yasuda Life, MSI, Nippon Life, and
Sumitomo Life)
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA (Aflac, PL)
Director
+1 312 368 3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analysts
Akane Nishizaki (Dai-ichi Life, Daido Life, Taiyo Life, Sompo
Japan Nipponkoa,
and TMNF)
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Teruki Morinaga, CFA (Meiji Yasuda Life, MSI, Nippon Life, and
Sumitomo Life)
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA (Aflac)
Senior Director
+1 312 368 2085
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA (PL)
Managing Director
+1 312 368 2061
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
MEIJI YASUDA LIFE, MSI, NIPPON LIFE, SOMPO JAPAN NIPPONKOA AND
TAIYO LIFE DID
NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION, BEYOND
THEIR AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'', dated 4
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
