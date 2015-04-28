(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded MMI International Ltd's (MMI) and its parent Precision Capital Private Limited's (PCPL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on all the ratings has been removed, and a Stable Outlook has been assigned to the Long-Term IDRs. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings as MMI has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for MMI and PCPL. The downgrade reflects MMI's higher leverage following the adoption of a more aggressive financial profile, which includes a five-year USD520m syndicated bank loan and a USD60m revolving facility, which were used to repay the company's USD300m of senior secured notes and the USD180m secured bank loan. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS MMI International Ltd - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Stable Outlook assigned and rating withdrawn; - Senior secured debt class rating downgraded to 'B+'/RR4 from 'BB-'; rating withdrawn. Precision Capital Private Limited - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Stable Outlook assigned and rating withdrawn. Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Matt Jamieson Senior Director +61 2 8256 0366 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.