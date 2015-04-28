(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Henderson European
Growth's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating and removed the fund from
'Under Review'.
The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors.
Fitch placed the fund's rating 'Under Review' in October 2014,
following the
announcement of the departures from Henderson of the lead
portfolio manager (PM)
Richard Pease and supporting analyst James Milne. Fitch has
removed the fund's
rating from 'Under Review' due to the retention of Simon Rowe
(previously co-PM)
as the fund's PM, the fund's continued adherence to its
investment style and the
continuation of the fund's strong performance track record.
The investment process and philosophy of the fund remain
unchanged and Fitch
believes that the capacity of the fund to outperform peers on a
risk-adjusted
basis has not been affected.
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's clear focus on bottom-up
stock picking
via traditional, fundamental analysis conducted by a highly
experienced PM. The
fund has performed strongly against peers and the relevant
Lipper category since
inception in 2001.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
Launched in July 2001, the UK-domiciled Henderson European
Growth Fund is a
sub-fund of the Henderson Investment Fund OEIC. It had GBP1.0bn
of assets at
end-March 2015.
Investment Process
The investment focus of the fund is strongly based on bottom-up
stock picking.
The portfolio has a mid-cap bias compared with the fund's
reference index and
peers, and focuses on identifying cash-generative companies,
with strong
management teams. The fund's investment edge resides in the
experience of the PM
in identifying long-term investment opportunities with
attractive valuation.
The portfolio is constructed without any reference to a
benchmark (although the
FTSE Europe ex UK index is used for performance and investment
risk-monitoring)
and can therefore reflect significant country and/or sector
bets. The fund is
more predisposed to market regimes that are driven by companies'
long-term
fundamentals, without being led by one particular sector or
region.
Resources
The fund is managed by Simon Rowe who has 24 years of investment
experience. Mr.
Rowe previously co-managed the fund since 2001, and has assumed
his current role
as the fund's sole PM following Mr. Pease's departure. He is
supported by a
European equity team of 12 staff. European equity managers at
Henderson have an
average of over 20 years of experience. However, the reliance of
the investment
process on the PM results in some key person risk.
Track Record
The fund has demonstrated a superior track record since
inception. Over five
years to end-March 2015, the fund has achieved a 59.9% total
return (net of
fees; A Acc share class) compared with a benchmark return of
41.6%, and with
annualised volatility 3.2 percentage points lower than the
benchmark. The fund
has also outperformed the relevant Lipper category, Lipper
Global Equity Europe
ex-UK, over the same period.
Fund Manager
Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with EUR104.6bn
assets under
management at end-December 2014. Henderson has a long track
record of managing
European equities and managed EUR19.9bn of European equities at
end-December
2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. For example, notable structural deterioration in the
fund's performance
or departure of the PM may cause the rating to be placed "Under
Review" or
downgraded. Conversely, Fitch sees little potential for an
upgrade, given the
highly discretionary investment process, key person dependency,
and the fund's
already high rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
