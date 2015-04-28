(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
EPIC BPI-Groupe
(EPIC) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA' with a Stable Outlook, and its Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed Bpifrance Financement's EUR4bn
certificate of deposit
programme, EUR20bn euro medium term notes programme and EUR4bn
negotiable
medium-term notes at Long-term 'AA' and Short-term 'F1+'. The
bonds issued under
these programmes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable
first-call
guarantee from EPIC BPI-Groupe.
Fitch rates the holding company EPIC, but not BPI-Groupe SA or
its subsidiaries
(including Bpifrance Financement) represented by Bpifrance
Group.
Fitch rates EPIC on a top-down basis under its public-sector
entity rating
criteria, due to EPIC's status as a public agency, its tight
control by the
French State (AA/Stable/F1+) and to a lesser extent, its
strategic importance
for the government. As a result, the ratings of EPIC are
equalised with those
of, and credit-linked to, France.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EPIC would benefit from very strong state support in case of
need. Although the
French government has no legal obligation to prevent a default,
Fitch assumes
that it is highly motivated to provide support on a long- or
short-term basis
and that it has the legal and financial means to enable EPIC to
meet its debt
service obligations on time. By virtue of its status, EPIC's
assets and
liabilities cannot be liquidated or transferred to entities
other than the
French State.
EPIC is 100% owned by the French government and its missions are
carried out
through BPI-Groupe SA and its subsidiaries that make up
Bpifrance Group.
Bpifrance Group is subject to a strong administrative, legal and
financial
oversight by the French State which defines its missions. As
part of public
policy, Bpifrance Group's commitments are monitored by
parliament through annual
performance reports.
Bpifrance Group is a strategic tool for French economic policy
through
co-lending (with commercial banks) for small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs)
and mid-caps. Its public missions have been reinforced with
export financing and
by a framework-agreement with Agence Francaise de Developpement
(AFD;
AA/Stable/F1+) to foster the international development of French
SMEs.
Underpinned by the absence of high fixed costs as it has no
significant branch
network, Bpifrance Group continues to post a sound cost/income
ratio on its
different activities. Under its 2014-2017 strategic plan,
Bpifrance Group
expects to continue to post sound budgetary performance, with a
low cost of risk
and a positive operating income of EUR502m at end-2017 (2014:
EUR389m).
Bpifrance Group benefits from diversified sources of funding,
through EPIC's
debt financing division subsidiary (Bpifrance Financement),
allowing it to limit
its refinancing risk. Since 2015, its funding is also
underpinned by the
eligibility of Bpifrance Financement's securities for the public
sector purchase
programme of the European Central Bank.
Bpifrance Financement has a solid and safe liquidity profile,
with a confirmed
amount of liquidity reserves of EUR9.6bn at end-2014,
representing one year of
business activity. This translates into a solid liquidity
coverage ratio (LCR)
under Basel III regulations (600% at end-2014).
The breakdown of exposures by product and by sector is
diversified in terms of
both exposure and number of counterparties. Bpifrance Group has
a strict policy
on large exposures, thereby limiting high individual exposure
and favouring
portfolio diversification.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
EPIC's ratings are credit linked to the sovereign. A positive or
negative rating
action on the sovereign would result in a similar rating action
on the issuer.
Changes to EPIC's legal status that weaken potential support
from the state
could also lead to a downgrade.
A movement in the ratings of EPIC would affect the ratings of
guaranteed bonds
issued by Bpifrance Financement.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012, and
'Ratings of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States'
dated 26
February 2015, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
