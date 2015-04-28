(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Improving borrowing conditions for
Italian companies
and consumers signalled in the ECB's 1Q15 euro-area bank lending
survey support
our view that the country's prolonged economic slump is
gradually easing, says
Fitch Ratings. Fitch forecasts positive, albeit low, GDP growth
of 0.6% for
Italy in 2015 and 1% for 2016. Italy's sovereign ratings were
affirmed on
Friday.
End-February 2015 figures from Istat show that bank lending to
the private
sector continued to contract (down nearly 2% on comparative
figures for 2014),
with some banks further deleveraging. However, indications are
that a turning
point has been reached. Italian banks are budgeting total loan
growth for the
year of around 3%-4% which, although low, is in excess of GDP
growth
expectations and is positive following several years of
contraction.
ECB data on bank lending suggests some recovery in loan growth
in the opening
months of this year. Credit demand for housing and other
consumer loans in Italy
in 1Q15 outstripped demand in other eurozone countries. New
loans made to
companies, on the other hand, were flat. However, the bulk of
any new lending
extended to companies is being applied to finance inventories
and working
capital, potentially signalling a flow of new orders. New
manufacturing orders
were up nearly 6% in December 2014 but there is no clear trend
with mixed
signals for manufacturing output.
Consumer confidence appears to be slowly returning, spurring
loan demand to fund
buoyant durable goods sales, including cars where new
registrations grew by 7%
in 1Q15. Demand for housing loans is particularly strong,
reflecting improving
sentiment, supported by low interest rates. Rejection rates are
declining, but
competition continues to force margins down on retail mortgages.
Italian banks eased lending terms and conditions to companies in
1Q15, albeit at
the expense of margins, which are still narrowing after
competition increased
because of T-LTRO take up in 2H14. According to the banks,
margin narrowing is
only occurring on lower risk loans; margins on riskier loans to
enterprises are
higher. Recent surveys conducted by local observers, combined
with data supplied
by the Bank of Italy, highlight that business confidence among
small and
medium-sized (SME) companies has reached a four-year high, with
more than half
the respondents saying they are more likely to make, rather than
cut back on,
new investments in the coming months.
In addition to low interest rates and the expectation that Italy
will exit its
protracted recession in 2015, credit demand is receiving a boost
from buoyant
merger and acquisition activity among Italy's SMEs. Deals
involving Italian
targets, valued at around USD19bn, are up nearly 400% over the
past 12 months.
Consolidation might pave the way for new financing requests,
provided the
financial health of the enlarged company is solid.
However, loan growth signals received from Italian banks are
still fragile. Some
key sectors, such as construction, are still reporting low
levels of investment.
