(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Pacific
LifeCorp (PLC) and certain of its subsidiaries, including
Pacific Life Insurance
Company (PLIC). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PLC's ratings are based on the company's diverse business
profile, very strong
statutory capitalization, good liquidity and solid investment
performance.
Somewhat offsetting these positives are the somewhat elevated
leverage across
the organization, significant variable annuity (VA) exposure and
earnings
pressure.
PLIC had statutory capitalization of $7.8 billion at year-end
2014, up 11% from
the prior year-end driven by statutory net income and unrealized
capital gains
from derivatives partially offset by a $200 million dividend
paid to the holding
company. Favorably, PLIC has diversified its product sales and
has moved away
from the sale of capital intensive products. The company has
also strengthened
its VA hedging program, which should lessen the statutory
capital impact if
equity markets experience significant deterioration.
PLIC's reported risk-based capital (RBC) has exhibited more
volatility than
peers, since historically PLIC had not moved the VA business to
a captive
affiliate. Currently the company cedes a small percentage of new
and existing VA
business to a captive. During 2013, PLIC changed the valuation
basis/method for
VA statutory reserves to include a voluntary reserve component.
Both of these
actions have reduced RBC volatility. At year-end 2014 the
company's RBC was 677%
compared to 673% at the prior year-end.
PLC's large VA exposure has also resulted in higher than
expected statutory and
GAAP earnings volatility over the past several years. PLC had
almost $56 billion
in total VA net account value at year-end 2014. While PLC has
been successful in
balancing its sales mix, legacy rider VA business with credits
continues to
represent a significant proportion of assets under management.
Fitch expects prospective earnings to be constrained by
increased hedging costs
and lower investment yields. Fitch believes any future
investment losses,
particularly in the company's commercial mortgage loan and RMBS
portfolios
should remain manageable in context of PLIC's statutory
capitalization and
earnings. However, Fitch notes that PLC's large exposure to
'BBB' rated
corporate bonds could have a material effect on earnings and
capital in a severe
credit market downturn.
Fitch views PLC's future financial flexibility as constrained
given the
company's limited access to external equity capital and modest
organic statutory
earnings generation prospects. While PLC's traditional
GAAP-based financial
leverage ratio at approximately 21% is consistent with industry
norms, the high
total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio at 1.1x diverges
from that of many
life industry peers. This high ratio is primarily driven by the
capital
intensive profile of the company's aircraft leasing subsidiary,
Aviation Capital
Group (ACG). Fitch views these activities as well managed and
related risks are
captured in Fitch's ratings. ACG debt is nonrecourse to PLC.
PLIC's statutory
carrying value of ACG was $1.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--Financial leverage ratio at or above 30%;
--TFC ratio above 1.4x;
--Decline in statutory capital of 10% or more;
--Significant earnings and capital volatility;
--Losses or rapid growth at aircraft leasing subsidiary.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Decline in TFC ratio to 1x or below;
--Decline in financial leverage below 20%;
--Sustained improvement in operating performance as evidenced by
an increase in
GAAP EBIT-to-interest coverage ratios to near 10x;
--Continued reduction in exposure to legacy blocks of VA
contracts with living
and death benefit riders.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Pacific LifeCorp
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--$450 million 6% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 6.6% senior notes due 2033 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 5.125% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB+'.
Pacific Life Insurance Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--$150 million 7.9% surplus notes due 2023 at 'A-';
--$676 million 9.25% surplus notes due 2039 at 'A-';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Pacific Life & Annuity Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Pacific Life Re Limited
--IFS at 'A+'.
Pacific Life Funding, LLC
--Funding agreement-backed note program at 'A+'.
Pacific Life Global Funding
--Funding agreement-backed note program at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
