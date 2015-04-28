(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Cyprus-based Bank
of Cyprus Public Company Ltd's (BoC) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'CCC' from 'CC' and Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited's (HB)
Long-term IDR to
'B-', with a Stable Outlook, from 'CCC'. At the same time, Fitch
has upgraded
BoC's Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'cc' and HB's VR to
'b-' from 'ccc'.
HB's Short-term IDR has also been upgraded to 'B' from 'C'. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
These upgrades mainly reflect improved capital buffers following
the completion
of equity issuances and evidence of better deposit dynamics amid
the gradual
relaxation of capital controls, which were fully lifted by the
authorities in
early April 2015. BoC's rating actions also highlight progress
made in asset
de-leveraging, enabling a reduction of its reliance on central
bank funding.
However, these banks' ratings remain deeply sub-investment grade
to reflect
material failure risk, mainly because of weak loan quality
performance and, in
the case of BoC, still-high funding imbalances.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VRS
BoC's and HB's Long-term IDRs are based on their VRs, which
reflect their
respective stand-alone credit profiles.
Capitalisation and asset quality are important VR drivers for
these banks. Our
assessment of capital has improved due primarily to the
completion of equity
issuances of EUR1bn at BoC in September 2014 and EUR0.2bn at HB
in January 2015.
However, the banks' reinforced loss-absorption capacity remains
highly
vulnerable to exceptionally high problem loans and to
challenging operating
conditions, including a weak property market and a recession
that will continue
in 2015. BoC's VR, at one notch below that of HB, also reflects
its weaker
funding and liquidity profile.
At end-2014, group problem loans, taking into account impaired
and unimpaired 90
days past due loans, were close to a very high 53% for BoC and
54% for HB of
gross loans (excluding suspended interest). Reserves held for
these loans, at
41% for BoC and 42% for HB, remained in Fitch's opinion low in a
scenario of
collateral stress. Fitch notes that BoC also has a large
performing forborn loan
portfolio that is subject to a two-year probation period. The
non-performing
exposure ratio amounts to 62.9% when including these forborn
loans. Both banks
have large loan concentrations in the Cypriot real estate
sector, which may
suffer from further downward asset price corrections.
Loan quality pressures will continue in 2015 as the economy
contracts further,
but the pace of deterioration may slow. Positively, the debt
insolvency
framework has recently been passed and its forthcoming
implementation, combined
with foreclosure laws, should help arrears recovery via, for
example,
restructuring and/or asset repossessions within a shorter
timeframe.
At end-2014, the Fitch core capital/weighted risks ratio was
12.3% for BoC and
12.1% for HB. In addition, HB has contingent convertible debt
with strong
conversion triggers (8% regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio)
that feed into
its Fitch eligible capital/weighted risks ratio, standing at a
better 15.4% at
the same date. While these ratios compare well by international
standards, they
remain highly sensitive to unreserved problem loans, which
represent a multiple
of their capital base.
The funding and liquidity profile of the two banks has also
improved, supported
by better deposit dynamics, especially in 2H14. This was
achieved despite a
gradual relaxation of remaining capital controls and the release
of deposits
that were blocked at BoC as part of its recapitalisation
process. BoC's customer
deposit flows began to stabilise in 2014, whereas HB's grew
substantially (up
15% yoy). However, the banks' deposit franchises remain, in
Fitch's view,
sensitive mainly to Cyprus' recession as well as to risks
relating to the recent
removal of all capital controls.
At end-2014, BoC's gross loan/deposit (LTD) ratio remained very
high at 181%.
The gap between loans and deposits is bridged with central bank
funds, largely
from the Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) facility. BoC has
nonetheless been
able to reduce funding from central banks by a third since its
peak in mid-2013,
mainly by de-leveraging. At the same time, highly liquid
reserves have grown,
although they remain comparatively small at 9% of total assets.
Fitch expects
BoC to continue to carefully manage down central bank funding
absent any
unforeseen liquidity shocks.
HB's LTD ratio (excluding suspended interest) was a comfortable
66%, but almost
half of its deposits are from non-residents and hence
potentially more
sensitive. To mitigate this risk, HB holds around half of its
assets in the form
of high-quality liquid investments.
The Outlook on HB's Long-term IDR is Stable, highlighting
Fitch's view that its
credit profile is expected to stabilise further.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VRS
Absent of extraordinary circumstances, BoC's and HB's IDRs are
sensitive to the
same factors that might drive changes to their VRs.
Any further upgrade of the two banks' VRs is primarily
contingent upon a
substantial reduction in their exceptionally high stocks of
unreserved problem
loans, coupled with a sustained capital base. We believe that
the foreclosure
and insolvency laws could help to ease asset quality challenges
over the medium
term, although implementation risks are still present. BoC's VR
would also
benefit from further material reductions in its reliance on
central bank
funding.
Conversely, BoC's and HB's VRs (and hence IDRs) would be
negatively affected by
a material deterioration in asset quality that puts solvency at
risk, and/or by
any unforeseen risks to the stability of their deposit
franchises related, for
example, to the recent removal of capital restrictions. In the
latter scenario,
Fitch believes that BoC would be more at risk of a VR downgrade
than HB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BoC's and HB's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's expectation that support from the state,
while possible,
cannot be relied upon despite the two banks' systemic importance
to Cyprus, with
deposit market shares of around 25% for BoC and 14% for HB. This
belief is due
mainly to the limited resources at the Cypriot authorities'
disposal, as
demonstrated primarily by the receipt of an international
support package of
EUR10bn and the March 2013 imposition of losses on BoC's senior
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch believes there is little upside potential for BoC's and
HB's SR and SRF.
This is due to the authorities' limited capacity to provide
future support, the
presence of a resolution scheme with bail-in tools that have
already been
implemented, but also in light of a clear intention to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, following the
implementation of
the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and Single Resolution
Mechanism.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Cyprus
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'CCC' from 'CC'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'ccc' from 'cc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Hellenic Bank
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer, CFA
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+44 203 530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated 20
March 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.