(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Banco
Industrial do Brasil's (BIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BB' from
'BB-' and its Long-term National Rating to 'A+(bra)' from
'A(bra)'. The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
press release.
Key Rating Drivers
The upgrade of Banco Industrial do Brasil's (BIB) ratings
reflects its stable
risk profile, adequate performance, above-peer average, as well
as the good
asset quality, liquidity and capitalization, through the
different Brazilian
economy cycles. The ratings are also supported by BIB's
experience and
consistent focus on small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). On
the other hand,
these factors are offset by the bank's small size, when compared
to peers and by
the asset and liability concentrations inherent to its business
model.
Despite the challenges of the environment, in 2014 BIB improved
its credit
quality indicators, with past-due loans over 90 days at a low
0.7% of the total
(2.6% in 2013) and maintained low leverage, reflecting its more
conservative
appetite for credit risk, given the current weaker macroeconomic
scenario. BIB
has one single company in its portfolio which is involved in the
'Lava Jato'
operation of the Federal Police Department, representing only
1.5% of the total
portfolio, which should result in a slight provisioning increase
in 2015, with
no relevant impact on its good credit quality indicators.
Over the last several years, the bank has focused on the SME
segment, after
having sharply reduced its payroll deductible loan business
which accounted for
only 12% of its loan portfolio in 2014. The bank has focused its
operations on
companies with invoicing above BRL250 million. In addition, it
has looked for
stronger collateral coverage to reduce the risks in the more
challenging
scenario. In 2014, the 20 largest clients accounted for around
30% of the
portfolio.
BIB's results improved in 2014, amidst a scenario of weak
macroeconomic
performance, as the bank benefited from improvements in terms of
financing costs
and moderate competition in the SME segment. The bank's
profitability was above
its peers (ROAA of 1.7% in 2014; 1.5% in 2013; and 1.8% in
2012), showing
consistency throughout recent years. Fitch expects BIB's
profitability to remain
adequate in upcoming years.
The 20 largest deposits accounted for 48% of total deposits in
2014. The bank
has diversified its funding base, as it was able to access trade
finance lines
with multilateral agencies. In 2014, BIB significantly expanded
its term-deposit
funding base (by 49%) at competitive costs and terms. During
that same year, the
bank has also improved its liquidity position, with net assets
accounting for
44% of total deposits (23% in 2013), while Fitch's Core Capital
ratio was
reasonably comfortable, at 16.3%.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive Rating Action: Given its current business model, with
asset and
liability concentrations inherent to its size, new rating
upgrades are limited.
Upgrades would depend upon the strengthening of the bank's local
franchise,
increased funding diversification, product mix and expanded
operations, which
could reduce asset and liability concentration.
Negative Rating Action: On the other hand, the ratings could be
negatively
affected by deterioration in BIB's asset quality, with the
consequent
performance decline (operating ROAA below 1.0%) and reduction of
capitalization
ratios (Fitch's Core Capital below 13.0%).
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
-- Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB-';
Outlook Stable;
-- Short-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
-- Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-';
-- Support Rating affirmed at '5';
-- Support Rating Floor affirmed at NF ;
-- Long-term National Rating upgraded to 'A+(bra)' from
'A(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1(bra)'.
