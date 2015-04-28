(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says a
corruption
investigation at China Grain Reserves Corporation (Sinograin)
will not have
negative impact on Agricultural Development Bank of China's
(ADBC; A+/Stable)
ratings, but it has highlighted weaknesses in the bank's
underwriting practices.
The investigation focuses on embezzlement of public funds at
certain Sinograin
branches through the procurement of substandard rice. ADBC does
not disclose
details of its loan book, but given its role in the sector,
Fitch believes ADBC
could have substantial exposure to Sinograin, a state-owned
grain procurement
company tasked with managing and operating the central grain and
oil reserve.
Grain, oil and cotton procurement loans form over 45% of ADBC's
loans and grain
procurement represents a major part of this business.
The allegations of corruption, if proven true, are likely to
have negative
implications for ADBC's asset quality. While the current
allegations concern
third-party grain depots under contract in north-eastern China,
they underscore
wider vulnerabilities with the use of contract depots, in
particular, and the
state grain stockpile scheme, in general.
ADBC's policy-driven lending carries de-facto government
guarantees, but these
guarantees are mainly intended to counter volatility in
agricultural product
prices. It remains unclear how the government guarantees will be
enforced if
there is fraudulent behavior. ADBC shares the responsibility of
supervising
grain procurement transactions due its role as the provider of
financing. The
allegations point to inconsistent application of underwriting
standards
regarding the quality of underlying commodities. With partial
culpability, ADBC
is more likely to shoulder losses if Sinograin's credit profile
is weakened.
That said, ADBC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is driven by the
bank's
quasi-sovereign status, given its 100% state ownership. There is
no indication
the Sinograin corruption investigation will diminish ADBC's
policy role or the
state's willingness to support it. Local media have reported
that the Ministry
of Finance is seeking to inject CNY150bn (USD24bn) into ADBC in
the form of tax
refunds as part of measures to reform the policy banks. The
government is also
seeking to better define and further emphasise the policy-driven
functions of
ADBC.
Domestic bond issuance will remain ADBC's biggest funding
source, with
expectations of sovereign backing firmly in place. In April
2015, the People's
Bank of China lowered the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 1%
for all banks,
but ADBC received an additional 2% reduction. This followed a
previous round of
monetary loosening in February 2015, during which ADBC received
an additional 4%
reduction over a general reduction of 0.5%. The latest cut
decreased ADBC's RRR
to 10.5%, compared with 18.5% for banks in general.
ADBC's IDR will remain sensitive to a weakening in its policy
role. Fitch
believes ADBC's role in procurement lending is unlikely to be
replaced by
commercial banks given the profitability of this business is
low. As such, Fitch
does not expect any change in the state's propensity to support
ADBC.
