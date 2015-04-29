(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of France-based
SCOR S.E. (SCOR) and of its subsidiaries. SCOR's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating have been
affirmed at 'A+'
with a Positive Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed
SCOR's subordinated
debt at 'A-'. A full rating breakdown is available at the end of
this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects SCOR's improved profitability,
as well as strong
solvency and financial leverage for its risk profile. SCOR's
ratings are also
supported by the insurer's significant business and risk
diversification. The
ratings also take into account the group's consistent and
comprehensive
strategy, cautious investment policy and solid business
position.
SCOR's operating performance continues to improve, as
illustrated by a pre-tax
operating result of EUR826m in 2014, up from EUR615m in 2013.
SCOR's technical
profitability also improved over the same period. In non-life,
its net combined
ratio improved further to a solid 91.5% in 2014 from 93.9% in
2013, with no
material reserve release. Life reinsurance profitability remains
resilient with
a technical margin only slightly down at 7.1%. The fixed charge
coverage ratio
diminished to 9x in 2014 from 9.8x in 2013.
Fitch expects SCOR to continue to adjust its policy terms and
conditions to
support profitability. Nevertheless, profitability will remain
inherently
volatile, mostly due to its exposure to natural catastrophes. In
addition,
operating performance remains constrained by lower investment
income, reflecting
the impact of a very low interest rate environment on the
group's conservative
investment policy.
SCOR has maintained healthy capital adequacy over the past three
years,
supported by disciplined underwriting and a cautious investment
policy. Fitch
expects solvency to remain strong. Nevertheless, although the
cost of SCOR's
acquisitions has usually been reasonable, it has contributed to
a sizeable share
of life intangible assets (deferred acquisition costs and value
of business
acquired) on the group's balance sheet. Yet, the sum is
manageable as SCOR has
other sources of capital, which themselves are substantial,
including
subordinated debt and value-in-force. The total financing and
commitments ratio
(TFC), a comprehensive measure of debt-related leverage
including essentially
all financing activities, is higher than average at 0.9x
(FY2013).
SCOR's financial leverage ratio deteriorated slightly to an
estimated 24% at
end-2014 from 22% at end-2013, largely due to subordinated debt
issued in
anticipation of upcoming call dates in 2016. Fitch does not
expect financial
leverage to deteriorate further in the near future.
SCOR has successfully expanded its business position through
external growth and
swift integration of acquired operations. As a consequence, its
business
position and diversification have significantly improved over
the past five
years, notably in life reinsurance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating upgrade could be triggered by a sustained track record
of
profitability, demonstrated by a combined ratio and fixed charge
coverage ratio
consistent with levels reported at end-2013. Alternatively, an
upgrade could
result from maintaining a final Prism Factor-Based Model score
consistent with a
'AA' category rating, or from the TFC ratio falling below 0.8x.
The rating actions are as follows:
SCOR S.E.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
SCOR Switzerland AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
The following SCOR entities' IFS ratings have been affirmed at
'A+' with
Positive Outlook:
SCOR Global P&C S.E.
SCOR Global Life S.E.
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co
SCOR UK Co Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Co (US)
General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona
SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd
