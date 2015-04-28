(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded JSC The
State
Export-Import Bank of Ukraine's (Ukreximbank) foreign currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to 'RD' (Restricted Default) from 'C', and
affirmed the bank's
foreign currency senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings
at 'C'. The
bank's other ratings are unaffected by these rating actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade follows the bank's announcement on the agreement
reached with the
holders of its USD750m eurobond due on 27 April 2015 on the
extension of the
bond's maturity. In accordance with Fitch's distressed debt
exchange (DDE)
criteria, a DDE is deemed to have occurred if a restructuring
imposes a material
reduction in terms (including extension of maturity) compared
with the original
contractual terms of an entity's financial obligations, and the
restructuring is
conducted to avoid bankruptcy, insolvency or intervention
proceedings, or a
payment default. The downgrade of Ukreximbank's IDRs reflects
Fitch's view that
the bank's debt maturity extension meets these criteria.
The three-month maturity extension is the initial step in the
bank's external
debt restructuring, which also includes a USD600m senior
eurobond due in January
2018 and a USD125m subordinated bond due in February 2016. The
bank intends to
finalise the USD750m eurobond restructuring by 27 July 2015.
Fitch understands
that the bank's remaining eurobonds will also be the subject of
negotiations
with creditors in the near term.
The affirmation of Ukrexim's debt ratings at 'C' reflects that
these ratings are
already at the lowest possible level for instrument ratings.
Fitch has not taken any action on Ukrexim's 'ccc' Viability
Rating, as the
agency currently has insufficient information, particularly with
respect to
foreign currency liquidity, to determine whether the bank has
failed, i.e.
whether it could have redeemed the USD750m eurobond were it not
for the
Resolution of the National Bank of Ukraine obliging the bank to
restructure its
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to review and upgrade Ukrexim's foreign-currency
IDRs once the
bank has completed its debt restructuring and sufficient
information is
available on the bank's post-restructuring credit profile. The
ratings are
likely to remain closely linked to those of the Ukrainian
sovereign (CC/C/CCC).
The rating actions are as follows:
Ukreximbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'C'
Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: affirmed at
'C'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'C'/Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Long-term local currency IDR: 'CCC', unaffected
Support Rating: '5', unaffected
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor', unaffected
Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected
National Long-term rating: 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable,
unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
