(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Autonomous
Community of Canary Islands' Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has affirmed
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The 'BBB-' ratings on Canaries'
outstanding senior
unsecured bond issues have also been affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for Spanish
autonomous
communities. The rating floor is based on a number of supporting
factors that
contribute to a region's improving liquidity and reducing the
likelihood of
default. These include the budgetary stability law and the
recent law
controlling commercial debt; the absolute priority of debt
servicing by law as
per article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; and the access to
state support
mechanisms such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the
Financial Facility
Fund (FFF).
In Fitch's view, access to the state support mechanisms will
continue to ensure
timely debt servicing for Canary Islands. At end-2014, the
region had received a
total of EUR2.5bn from state support funds, an illustration of
strong support
from the central government. On 26 December 2014 the Ministry of
Finance and
Public Administration introduced the Royal Decree Law 17/2014 to
enhance the
financial state support to the Spanish regions in place since
2012, by
introducing a new instrument - the FFF - for regions compliant
with the
stability goals, and another to fund the regional governments'
provision of
social services (see "Fitch: State Support for Spanish Regions
Reinforced and
Extended", dated 13 April 2015, on www.fitchratings.com).
The ratings reflect Canary Islands' recovering fiscal
performance, although
still insufficient to generate a positive current balance, its
increasing debt
along the last five years, and a weaker economic profile than
Spain with a GDP
per capita equivalent to 86% of the national average.
The ratings take into account the region's strong commitment to
comply with
fiscal targets and its reliable forecasts. Canary Islands posted
a 0.91% deficit
in 2014, the only region under the common regime to have met the
1% deficit goal
for the year. In the 2015 budget the region expects to meet the
0.7% deficit
goal, with an operating balance close to zero for the first time
in six years.
In Fitch's view, if the positive economic trend and cost
restraint continue,
Canary Islands may see an operating performance break even over
2015-2016.
Canary Islands is eligible for FFF funds as it met the fiscal
deficit goal in
2013, and will receive a total of EUR958m in 2015 from this fund
carrying zero
interest over 2015-2017, to cover its borrowing needs for the
year. The region
started a funding strategy in 2014, including refinancing
several outstanding
loans at lower interest rates, such as the EUR224m loan from the
Suppliers Fund,
and as a result realising a saving of EUR40m, and a EUR50m
private placement to
an international institutional investor given lower rates
compared with the
domestic market. The region is keen to continue gaining autonomy
in its funding
strategy, which is credit-positive in Fitch's view.
Direct debt was EUR6bn at end-2014, a rise of over EUR2.7bn
since end-2010.
Fitch's base case scenario forecasts a decelerating increase in
debt over the
next two years, with debt totalling EUR6.8bn by end-2016, close
to 125% of the
projected current revenue.
GDP growth in 2014 was 2.2%, well above the national average at
1.4%, one of the
best regional performers in Spain. Growth above 2% is expected
for 2015-2016,
outperforming the national economy. The main driver is the
tourism sector, which
accounts for roughly 30% of GDP. However, the regional economy
is burdened by
structural high unemployment (32.4% for 2014, above 24.4% for
Spain). The
Spanish oil company Repsol (BBB/Positive/F3) abandoned an oil
extraction project
in the territorial waters of the Canary Islands (60km offshore),
which may pose
a risk to the regional economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will review the rating floor if state support measures are
cancelled or if
there is a reduction in the central government's ability and
willingness to
continue providing extraordinary support to regions. If the
floor is removed,
Canary Islands' ratings are likely to be downgraded unless it is
able to report
a structural positive current balance.
An affirmation of the ratings on a standalone basis may result
from a structural
improvement of the operating balance associated with a
debt-to-current revenue
below 130%.
RATING ASSUMPTIONS
A new financial system for the Spanish regions is under debate.
Although it is
too early to determine its impact on Canary Islands, Fitch
considers the region
only faces positive scenarios as it is currently underfunded
compared with the
rest of Spanish regions under the common regime.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44299134
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States", dated 23 April 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
