(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community of
Andalusia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F3'. The 'BBB-' ratings on Andalusia's
outstanding senior
unsecured bond issues have also been affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for Spanish
autonomous
communities. The rating floor is based on a number of supporting
factors that
contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the
likelihood of
default. These include the budgetary stability law and the
recent law
controlling commercial debt; the absolute priority of debt
servicing by law as
per article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; and the access to
state support
mechanisms such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the
Financial Facility
Fund (FFF).
In Fitch's view, access to the state support mechanisms will
continue to ensure
timely debt servicing for Andalusia. At end-2014, the region had
received a
total of EUR16.4bn from state support funds, an illustration of
strong support
from the central government. On 26 December 2014 the Ministry of
Finance and
Public Administration introduced the Royal Decree Law 17/2014 to
enhance the
financial state support to the Spanish regions in place since
2012, by
introducing a new instrument - the FFF - for regions that are
compliant with the
stability goals; and another to fund the regional governments'
social service
provision (see "Fitch: State Support for Spanish Regions
Reinforced and
Extended", dated 13 April 2015 on www.fitchratings.com).
Andalusia's ratings reflect the region's weak but improving
operating
performance, an increasing debt burden and a weaker economic
profile than Spain,
with a GDP per capita equivalent to 74% of the national average.
The ratings
also reflect the region's challenge to achieve a positive
current balance until
2016, and a likely increase in debt over this period. They also
factor in
Andalusia's commitment to comply with fiscal targets, as evident
in a fiscal
deficit of 1.16% for 2014, close to the 1% goal.
Andalusia's standalone credit metrics are weaker than its
ratings indicate due
to its negative operating and current balances reported since
2011. It reported
a negative operating balance of EUR414m in 2014, an improvement
from a negative
EUR695m in 2013, but still insufficient to stabilise its
accounts. Economic
recovery translated into a tax collection increase of 2% in
2014, a trend we
expect to continue over the next two years. Coupled with a
moderate increase in
operating expenditure and interest savings due to the state
support mechanisms,
we expect the region to post a positive operating balance over
2015-2016. The
ability to meet the fiscal deficit goal for 2015 of 0.7% will
depend on capex
containment, as was the case in 2014.
Andalusia will receive a total of EUR3bn in 2015 from the FFF,
expected to cover
its borrowing needs for the year, and an additional EUR80m from
the Social Fund.
Debt contracted under both instruments carry zero interest in
2015, and
additionally the FFF funds will not incur interest expenses
until 2018.
Andalusia is eligible to receive FFF funds as it met its fiscal
deficit goal in
2013.
In 2014, direct debt rose more than 20% to EUR27.9bn. Fitch
estimates that
Andalusia's debt could increase to over EUR30bn by 2016 or 140%
of current
revenues. Andalusia faces significant debt redemptions over
2015-17, but Fitch
believes any refinancing risk will be mitigated by access to
state support.
Regional nominal GDP grew 1.3% in 2014, and Fitch expects the
figure to be above
2% over 2015-2016, in line with Spain's. One of the weakest
attributes of the
regional economy is high unemployment, which was 34.8% in 2014,
compared with
24.4% nationally. However, in 1Q15 the labour market showed a
positive reversal
of trend, as total registered workers rose 1.6% against 1% for
Spain.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will review the rating floor if state support measures are
cancelled or if
there is a reduction in the central government's ability and
willingness to
continue providing support to the regions. If the floor is
removed, Andalusia's
rating would likely be downgraded by at least two notches,
unless it is able to
report a structural positive current balance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 299 134
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14
August 2012, and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States" dated 23 April 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.