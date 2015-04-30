(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Spain's
Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales' (SEPI)
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its
Short-term
foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook mirror those of the Kingdom of Spain to
which SEPI is
credit-linked. Fitch has classified SEPI as a dependent public
sector entity
(PSE) under its rating criteria. The link reflects SEPI's legal
status, tight
control and supervision under the sovereign. SEPI is wholly
owned by the Spanish
state and its objective is to provide strategic planning and
management for
public sector entities and restructuring for non-quoted
companies in its
portfolio.
Fitch considers the entity's legal status of 100% public
ownership as supportive
of its credit quality. SEPI was established in 1995 through
Royal Decree. As a
public-sector entity or "ente publico", it cannot be made
bankrupt or
liquidated. In June 2006 its legal status was modified so that
it could benefit
from state contributions and so that all future bond issues
would benefit from a
state guarantee.
Fitch considers the control and oversight by the state as highly
supportive of
SEPI's credit quality. SEPI reports to the Ministry of Finance,
which approves
its budget and borrowing, dictates its policy design and
strategy, and appoints
its audit office. SEPI President is also the Chairman of the
Board of Directors.
His appointment was made by the government by Royal Decree, on a
proposal from
the Minister of Finance and Public Administration.
Fitch considers the entity's strategic importance as highly
supportive of its
credit quality. SEPI is the sole Spanish body for restructuring
public-sector
entities. SEPIs mandatory objective is to provide strategic
planning and
management for public-sector entities and restructure non-quoted
companies in
its portfolio.
Fitch considers the entity's integration into general government
accounts as
moderately supportive of its credit quality. SEPI is not
consolidated but
revenue allocation is indicated in the sponsor's budget.
Historically, SEPI has also repaid inherited debt through
proceeds from
privatisation and the sale of its portfolio businesses. In 2012
SEPI at the
holding company level had an average of 193 employees while at
the group level
had an average of 80,358, a significant increase from 26,179 in
2011. This was
due to the incorporation of Correos, the postal system,
increasing the number of
staff by over 58,300.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SEPI's ratings and Outlooks mirror those of the sovereign.
Changes to the
sovereign's ratings or Outlook would be reflected in SEPI's.
Furthermore, a dilution of control from the Spanish government
or a change in
the legal status of the entity with reduced strategic importance
of the entity,
which we currently view as unlikely, could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+ 39 02879087203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
