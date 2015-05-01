(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Russian
Murmansk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'BB' and its National Long-term rating to
'A+(rus)' from
'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The region's Short-term
foreign currency
IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects Murmansk's weakened operating performance
and a twofold
increase of the region's direct risk over 2013-2014. The Stable
Outlook reflects
our expectation of stable budgetary performance in 2015-2017,
with a small
positive operating balance and gradual narrowing of fiscal
deficit.
The downgrade reflects the following rating drivers and their
relative weights:
HIGH
Murmansk has recorded continuously weak budgetary performance in
the last three
years. In 2014, its operating margin turned negative at 1.1%,
from a small
positive 1.9% a year earlier. Deficit before debt variation
peaked at 17.9% of
total revenue, following an already high average of 15% in
2012-2013. The
deterioration was mostly due to stagnating tax revenues amid
growing operating
expenditure. As with most Russian regions Murmansk faces high
pressure on
expenditure following the federal government's election pledges,
including the
decision to align public sector salaries with the region's
fairly high average
salary.
Fitch forecasts that deficit before debt variation will remain
hefty at 12% of
total revenue in 2015, before gradually narrowing to 8% during
2016-2017. The
region's budget has low flexibility, with operating expenditure
representing a
high 99% of total revenue in 2014. Murmansk's capital outlays
historically lag
behind those of national peers at below 15% of total
expenditure.
We expect the region's operating balance to recover to low
positive values
during 2015-2017, but the current balance to remain negative.
The budgetary
performance will be underpinned by increasing corporate income
tax proceeds as
the region's major export-oriented taxpayers benefit from a
sharp rouble
depreciation in 4Q14.
MEDIUM
Fitch expects direct risk will continue to grow and will exceed
65% in 2017,
from 22% at end-2012. Despite the expected increase Murmansk's
debt burden
should remain consistent with the region's ratings. However, the
expected rise
in debt, coupled with higher cost of borrowing and the region's
short-term debt
profile, put additional pressure on the budget.
The region's debt profile remains fairly short-term as direct
risk is dominated
by bank loans with maturity of between one and three years. Bank
loans accounted
for 78% of direct risk at end-2014, and three-year loans from
the federal budget
for the remainder. As of 1 April 2015, Murmansk faces repayment
of RUB5.7bn bank
loans and RUB2.3bn federal budget loans for this year. This,
coupled with the
weak current balance, results in the region being highly
dependent on financial
market access and federal budget support for debt refinancing
and deficit
funding.
Fitch expects the region will roll over maturing budget loans
and additionally
receive RUB3bn loans from the federal budget to refinance half
of its maturing
market debt in 2015. The remaining maturing bank loans are
likely to be
refinanced with the same banks.
Murmansk's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The regional economy has a strong industrial base as Murmansk is
home to several
natural resource extracting companies. This provides an
extensive tax base for
the region's budget, with tax revenue representing 82% of
operating revenue in
2014. However, a large portion of tax revenues depends on
companies' profits,
resulting in high revenue volatility. In 2012 and 2013 corporate
income tax
proceeds fell sharply due to weak earnings at major local
taxpayers following
price declines for key commodity exports.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvement in budgetary performance leading to debt coverage
ratio (direct risk
to current balance) below 10 years on a sustained basis would
lead to an
upgrade.
Inability to balance the operating budget and an increase in
direct risk beyond
Fitch expectations would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
