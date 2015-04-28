(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO/NY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
today affirmed
the Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Banco
ABC Brasil S.A. (ABCBr) at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed all
of the bank's other ratings. A complete list of rating actions
is included at
the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
(SRs), SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS (SRFs), DEBT RATINGS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
ABCBr's IDRs are driven by its VR which continues to be based on
the bank's low
risk profile, consistent profitability, satisfactory
capitalization and sound
risk and liquidity management. Despite the weak operating
environment, the
bank's profitability remained satisfactory - in part due to
ABCBr's relatively
low funding costs, strategic focus and the reduced appetite of
some of its other
competitors. The bank has continued its efforts to further
diversify its funding
profile, leading to stronger asset and liability management as
it continues to
expand its corporate and middle market operations. As a result,
the bank's
credit portfolios continue to be conservatively matched to its
funding, allowing
for comfortable levels of liquidity. ABCBr's ratings also
reflect the
well-positioned franchise and its overall sound financial
profile as a
wholesale-funded bank.
The bank operates under a well-defined strategy of providing
credit and other
banking services mainly to the corporate segment (annual
revenues over BRL500
million) and also mid-sized companies (annual revenues above BRL
50 million).
ABCBr's rating remains constrained by its company profile, as
its franchise does
not compare as well to the large and dominant banks in Brazil in
terms of size
and diversification. This results in, among other things, a
lower level of
low-cost, diversified deposit funding.
The bank has performed consistently during the last four years
despite the weak
economic scenario. While continuing to focus on the markets it
knows well, the
bank grew its loan portfolio by 15% during 2014, following 16.9%
growth in 2013.
ABCBr benefitted from the reduced levels of competition while
maintaining its
conservative underwriting, which is reflected in its low level
of impairments.
ABCBr's relatively larger than proportional loan growth compared
to private
sector lenders may impose some seasoning pressures, but Fitch
expects asset
quality ratios will remain within its historical trends given
the bank's
disciplined lending approach.
As of Dec. 2014 ABCBr reported a very low level of
non-performing loans (NPLs)
over 90 days of 0.7% (banking system average was approximately
2.8%), which is a
reflection of the focus on lower risk companies and its
conservative
underwriting. The bank's loan loss reserves as a percentage of
the loan
portfolio was a comfortable 2% representing a coverage ratio of
286%.
The recent well-publicized negative developments that affected a
significant
number of companies in the corporate world in Brazil (such as
companies in
sectors related that provided services to the national oil
company, Petroleos
Brasileiros and the delicate situation of certain companies in
the sugar and
ethanol business) have not had a material impact on ABCBr's
asset quality as the
bank did not have a relevant credit exposure to those segments.
While Fitch
expects to see some weakening of the bank's asset quality in
2015 it will be
mostly due to the continued weak environment. This expected
deterioration
should be easily absorbed by the comfortable level of ABCBr's
loan loss
reserves.
The bank continues to focus on ensuring a stable liquidity
position through
conservative asset liability management policies to mitigate
gaps through
hedging and funding diversification. Strategies include the
sourcing of longer
term funding which include the use of longer term instruments
such as Letras
Financeiras which saw significant growth during the past three
years.
Despite the loan growth of the last two years, ABCBr continues
to maintain
satisfactory capital ratios. At Dec. 31, 2014, the Fitch core
capital ratio was
10.80%. The bank almost meets the Central Bank regulatory
minimum total capital
requirement solely by means of its Tier I regulatory capital
ratio of 10.86%.
Fitch expects ABCBr will not have any difficulty adjusting to
the upcoming
implementation of Basel III according to the Brazilian Central
Bank's timetable.
ABCBr currently has a total Regulatory Capital ratio of 14.39%.
ABCBr has a SR of '3' in view of the expected support from its
parent, Arab
Banking Corporation ('BBB-', Outlook Stable) which is based in
Bahrain. Given
the subsidiary's significant contribution to the parent's
revenues and the
brand, Fitch believes that in the unlikely event that it is
needed, it is likely
that the Brazilian subsidiary would receive support from its
majority
shareholder (33.3% of the shareholding is free-float).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SRs, SRFs, DEBT
RATINGS, VRs
Given its funding profile and narrow business niche, an upgrade
of ABCBr's
ratings is limited under its current business model. Although
unlikely in
Fitch's view, a significant deterioration of ABCBr's asset
quality that results
in credit costs that severely limit its profitability and
ability to grow its
capital, combined with a reduction on its liquidity or
capitalization position
could lead to a downgrade of the bank's ratings. A decline in
the Fitch core
capital to risk-weighted assets ratio below 9% along with a
reduction in
operating income to an average asset ratio below 1.5% could
result in a ratings
review.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
ABC Brasil:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB-', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support rating at '3';
-- Senior unsecured BRL notes due 2016 foreign currency rating
at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015);
--'Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor' (March 3, 2015).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
