NEW YORK, May 12 (Fitch) Private Venezuelan banks continue to
report resilient
loan quality ratios and earnings, even when adjusted for
inflation. However,
growing macroeconomic imbalances, high unseasoned loan growth
and government
policies that favor state banks pose additional challenges,
according to a Fitch
Ratings report.
'The banking system's significant exposure to the public sector,
as well as a
marked shift in portfolio composition toward more vulnerable
economic segments
and consumer loans, could lead to a sudden deterioration in
asset quality in the
event of a forced economic adjustment,' said Mark Narron,
Director. 'Further
government regulations and intervention could create additional
challenges.'
In December 2014, Fitch downgraded the long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
of the seven largest private banks to 'CCC' from 'B,' in line
with a downgrade
of the sovereign. All these banks' ratings are limited by the
sovereign given
their vulnerability to the country's weak economic performance,
high inflation
and policy choices.
In addition to long-standing interest rate caps and floors and
compulsory loan
requirements, beginning in 2014, the government enacted policies
favoring state
banks. These included the migration of public sector deposits to
state banks,
and restrictions on private banks' ability to provide customers
with access to
hard currency. These actions led to one-off liquidity events,
evidenced by
spikes in inter-bank rates. However, in the absence of further
government
intervention, Fitch does not expect these policies to lead to a
sustained
divergence in deposit growth relative to state banks.
Venezuelan banks continue to rely on demand deposits for the
vast majority of
their funding, maintaining a large, negative mismatch between
short-term assets
and liabilities. However, this position remains manageable under
Venezuela's
current scheme of foreign exchange controls which acts as a
barrier to capital
flight.
The effects of inflation on operating expenses, plus an uptick
in funding costs,
led to weaker profitability and internal capital generation in
2014. In
addition, the government's elimination of the inflation
adjustment for the
calculation of income tax will further pressure profitability in
2015. Weaker
profits and high nominal asset growth in turn continue to
pressure capital
ratios. While capital levels vary across banks, Fitch expects
that
capitalization will deteriorate further if the rate of deposit
growth does not
decline.
Loan quality ratios have been stable but belie potential risks
as they are
distorted by inflation. The banking system's significant
exposure to the public
sector, as well as a marked shift toward more vulnerable
economic segments and
consumer loans, could lead to a sudden deterioration.
Many banks have continued to proactively increase reserves for
impaired loans in
order to better confront macroeconomic imbalances. Although
reserve levels
compare favorably with those of international peers, Fitch views
them as
potentially insufficient given the volatility in asset quality
exhibited during
past crises.
For more information, a special report titled 'Peer Review:
Private Sector
Venezuelan Banks' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link.
