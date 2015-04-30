(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Tunisia-based Caisse des
Prets et de Soutien des Collectivites Locales' (CPSCL) Outlook
to Stable from
Negative and affirmed its National Long-term rating at
'AA-(tun)' and National
Short-term rating at 'F1+(tun)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision and ratings affirmation follows the recent
revision on
Tunisia's Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmation of its
ratings (see
"Fitch Revises Tunisia's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDR at
'BB-'", dated 27
March 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
CPSCL's ratings are linked to those of the Tunisian sovereign
(BB-/BB/Stable/B),
reflecting CPSCL's status as a public establishment, with
significant control by
the state. The ratings factor in CPSCL's high strategic
importance in providing
funding to local authorities, but also Fitch's assessment of
moderate
probability of state support, if needed. Fitch uses its public
sector entities
rating criteria and applies a top-down approach to rate CPSCL.
CPSCL's ratings
reflect the sovereign creditworthiness on the National Rating
Scale.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Movements in Tunisia's Long-term local currency IDR would be
reflected in
CPSCL's National ratings. Furthermore, changes to CPSCL's
strategic importance
to the Tunisian state or negative changes in CPSCL's governance,
leading to a
dilution of state control, would trigger a downgrade.
