(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd's (BoC, CCC/C, Viability Rating: ccc) EUR1bn outstanding residential mortgage covered bonds to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating action follows the upgrade of BoC's Long-term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'CC' (see "Fitch Upgrades Bank of Cyprus to 'CCC' and Hellenic Bank to 'B-'/Stable" dated 28 April 2015 on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating is based on BoC's 'CCC' LT IDR, an unchanged IDR uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the programme asset percentage (AP) of 95.24%, which provides at least 51% recoveries on the bonds assumed to be in default in a 'B-' rating scenario and allows a one-notch uplift above the 'CCC+' tested rating on a probability of default basis. Fitch has assigned a Stable Outlook to the 'B-' rating of the covered bonds to take into account the slowdown in the underlying loan quality deterioration even if pressures continue in 2015 as the economy contracts further; also, the recently passed debt insolvency framework and foreclosure laws should help arrears recovery via, for example, restructuring and/or asset repossessions within a shorter timeframe. The agency's view on the use of resolution methods other than liquidation contributes to the IDR uplift of 1 for BoC's covered bond programme. This is based on BoC's large size in its domestic market and its interconnectedness with the Cypriot economy. The 95.24% AP (equivalent to 5% over-collateralisation) which Fitch relies upon in its analysis is the maximum level allowed by the Cypriot covered bond law and equals to Fitch's calculated breakeven AP for the 'B-' rating. Fitch's unchanged D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) is driven by the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component. In Fitch's view the programme extendible maturity of 12 months would not be sufficient to successfully refinance the cover assets when the source of payments for the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool. RATING SENSITIVITIES All else being equal, the covered bonds' 'B-' rating would be sensitive to movements of BoC's LT IDR. The covered bonds' rating would also be vulnerable to a sharper deterioration of the performance of the residential mortgage portfolio than currently foreseen. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA Director +39 02 87 90 87 219 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 206 Committee Chairperson Federica Fabrizi Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 232 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, dated 14 May 2014, Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, dated 20 February 2015, EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria, dated 31 March 2015, EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria dated 31 March 2015, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria, dated 8 August 2014, Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds, dated 19 December 2014 and Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum, dated 16 February 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.