(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Switzerland's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The issue
ratings on Switzerland's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds are
also affirmed at 'AAA'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Switzerland's 'AAA' rating reflects its track record of prudent
economic and
fiscal policies, a diversified and wealthy economy, and high
levels of human
development. Switzerland surpasses its 'AAA' peers on most
indicators. GDP per
capita is 1.5x the 'AAA' median. General government debt is low
(33.8% of GDP
forecast for 2015) and falling. A net external creditor position
of 142% of GDP
is underpinned by a history of current account surpluses and the
Swiss franc's
status as a global reserve currency.
We expect Swiss GDP to grow 0.9% in 2015 and 1.6% in 2016,
driven primarily by
strong private consumption growth. We expect the Swiss economy
to avoid
recession despite the business uncertainty and loss of
competitiveness following
the SNB's discontinuation of the franc/euro exchange rate
ceiling, which led to
a 8.9% appreciation of the franc in trade-weighted terms.
We believe that the SNB has the flexibility and capacity to
respond to further
adverse shocks to the exchange rate, inflation, and growth. Over
the last six
months, it has introduced a -0.75% rate on sight deposits and a
target range for
three-month LIBOR of between -1.25% and -0.25%.
We have revised down our forecast for annual average HICP
inflation to -1% in
2015 and 0% in 2016, following the sharp appreciation of the
exchange rate and
revised oil price forecasts. Nevertheless, we view the emergence
of a pernicious
deflationary spiral as unlikely in Switzerland, given buoyant
domestic demand,
credit growth dynamics and that the price declines are mostly
being seen for
imported goods. Average inflation for domestic goods in the
first quarter was
0.5%, in line with our previous forecast for 2015.
The growth rates of real estate prices and private credit slowed
somewhat in
2015. Though real estate prices remain at high levels,
regulation and generally
prudent bank lending practices have restrained the build-up of
imbalances. The
low interest rate environment supports yield-seeking demand for
real estate, and
we expect this to somewhat offset the effects of weakening net
immigration and a
softening labour market.
The franc appreciation and the introduction of negative interest
rates have so
far had a limited impact on the banking system. This is due to
the diversified
nature of large banking groups and the high threshold above
which negative
interest rates are being applied. However, large interest rate
and mortgage
affordability risks have built up in the financial system.
Although not all
practical aspects of the too big-to-fail bank resolution regime
have yet been
fully put in place, we expect implementation to continue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the downside
risks to the
'AAA' rating are currently not material. Nonetheless, a negative
rating action
could result from a material shock to the financial sector, for
example due to a
sharp correction in the Swiss residential real estate market, or
large losses on
trading and international lending portfolios.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In February 2014, Switzerland voted in a referendum to impose a
quota on
immigration by 2017. This would likely contravene Switzerland's
Free Movement of
Persons Agreement (FMPA) with the EU and could endanger other
treaties with the
EU, many of which are mutually dependent. In February 2015, the
Federal Council
approved draft legislation that provides the general framework
for imposing caps
on immigration, but left the regulation of immigration from the
EU open to
negotiation. We assume that the EU and Switzerland will not
permit a costly
rupture of economic relations even if they cannot agree on
amending the FMPA.
Lengthening life expectancies and an environment of extremely
low interest rates
weigh on the sustainability of the Swiss pension system and
public finances over
the longer term. We assume that the reforms necessary to ensure
sustainability
are passed before demographic pressures significantly erode the
fiscal position.
