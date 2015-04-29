(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Commerzbank's EUR1.4bn capital raising has brought forward the
bank's timetable
for achieving capital targets, which looked increasingly
difficult to reach
through organic earnings retention, says Fitch Ratings. It
brings the bank's
fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio to above 10% and has
helped it close the
gap with large European commercial banks.
The bank's internal capital generation is modest because low
interest rates mean
operating profits are constrained by fine margins hovering
around 1%, and
because of a large stock of low-yielding non-core assets and
significant
provisions to cover loan impairments on legacy assets and
conduct and litigation
fines, the latest of which was a large USD1.45bn in March for
violating US
sanctions.
Commerzbank is one of many large commercial banks in Europe and
the US still
working through large non-core and legacy portfolios and
adapting business
profiles to a future (and still evolving) regulatory environment
where capital,
liquidity and operational demands are more stringent. Its
Frankfurt neighbour
Deutsche Bank announced a new five-year strategy last Friday,
including the sale
of its domestic retail bank subsidiary and a substantial
reduction of assets to
achieve a leverage ratio of 5%.
In contrast to southern European banks, which are essentially
still dealing with
high volumes of domestic problem loans, those in the more stable
European
economies face prolonged pressure on revenue generation
opportunities. Many
large European banks have raised capital, cut back assets and
exited businesses
in recent years. Low interest rates, low levels of corporate
investment and
multiple setbacks from conduct fines have prevented banks
achieving targets set
as they emerged from the crisis.
Commerzbank's 2016 strategic plan is still looking ambitious at
this stage. It
will be challenged to achieve its 10% post-tax ROE performance
target for its
core bank on an on-going basis, due to the higher denominator,
despite a strong
1Q15 result in line with performance at peers.
