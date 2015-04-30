(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigned Skipton Building
Society's
(Skipton) GBP2bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme ratings
of 'BBB'/'F2' on
22 April 2015. The ratings apply only to the issuance of senior
unsecured notes
by Skipton. The rating is a senior programme rating and does not
imply that the
ratings will be assigned to all notes issued under the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior programme rating is in line with Skipton's 'BBB'
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). Fitch views the likelihood of default on
any given senior
unsecured obligation as the same as the likelihood of default of
the society,
because default on any material class of senior unsecured
obligations would be
treated by Fitch as a default of the entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the EMTN programme is rated in line with Skipton's Long-term
IDR, the ratings
are primarily sensitive to any change to its IDR.
