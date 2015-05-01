(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Republic
of Mozambique's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'B+'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling
has been affirmed
at 'B+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growth has outpaced rating peers for more than a decade,
supported by high
infrastructure and foreign investment, as well as macroeconomic
stability.
Growth in 2015 is likely to fall to 6.8%, below the average of
7.2% recorded
over the past five years, but still well above the 'B' median of
4.4%. The
slowdown is due to the adverse impact of severe flooding in
early January on
agricultural production and infrastructure.
The medium-term growth outlook remains favourable, albeit
subject to downside
risks from low commodity prices and infrastructure bottlenecks.
Potential
development of the coal sector is being undermined by high
transportation costs
and low prices. The development of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
facilities is
expected to continue, costing a total of around USD40bn.
However, low oil prices
and the possibility that Anadarko, a key investor in the sector,
may sell its
stake to Exon Mobil, may see the final investment decision
reached only in 2016;
thus, the LNG facilities may not be built until 2020 or later.
Public finances have steadily deteriorated since 2008,
reflecting increased
infrastructure investment and a widening wage bill. Fiscal risks
could arise
from running high budget deficits and building up debt in
expectation of natural
resource revenues, which remain subject to a degree of
uncertainty. The budget
deficit widened sharply in 2014, due to a sharp increase in
spending related to
elections and the peace deal with the Mozambican National
Resistance Movement
(Renamo) as well as net lending to ENATUM, the state-owned tuna
fishing company.
The deficit widened to 5.7% (or 10.3% including transfers and
net lending to
ENATUM) from 2.6% of GDP in the previous year. However, this is
lower than the
authorities' expectation of a deficit of 13.1%, reflecting
under-spending on
capital projects, which is a persistent challenge for
Mozambique.
The 2015 budget that is before parliament is expected to narrow
to 7.3% of GDP
(or 3.4% of GDP before net lending), reflecting a reduction in
one-off measures
relating to ENATUM and election spending, as well as a
moderation in current and
capital spending. However, the pace of consolidation could be
slower due to the
need for post-flood reconstruction. Fiscal consolidation will be
important to
place debt ratios on a downward trajectory and avoid negative
rating pressure.
Public debt management is weak. Government debt has been revised
up
substantially from the previous estimate of 43.5% to a revised
52.3% at
end-2013, reflecting the inclusion of a non-concessional loan
with Portugal as
well as the inclusion of liabilities relating to VAT refunds.
Fitch also has
concerns about risks that may arise from increased borrowing of
state-owned
companies (SOEs), for example ENATUM's USD850m Eurobond issued
in 2013 to fund
the purchase of fishing boats and military equipment, the use of
guarantees and
the government's participation in public private partnerships
(PPP).
Government debt is expected to rise to 61.7% in 2016, well above
the 'B' median
of 47.8% of GDP. The majority (44.2% of GDP) of Mozambique's
debt is external
debt, with 50% owed to multilateral creditors. Despite
Mozambique's high debt
burden, interest costs remain low at 4% of GDP, against the 'B'
median of 8.5%,
reflecting its high concessional share.
The development of the LNG sector will continue to result in
elevated current
account deficits. Fitch forecasts the deficit will average 47%
of GDP between
2015 and 2016. We do not expect this to pose a threat to
macroeconomic
stability, with rising imports funded through increased foreign
direct
investment and private sector debt. Fitch expects the impact on
the balance of
payments to be modest, with reserves still forecast to rise
slowly. A total of
USD15bn foreign investment has been made in Mozambique over the
past three
years.
Mozambique has made steady progress improving the business
environment; its
ranking in the World Bank's Doing Business Survey has risen to
127 in 2015 (out
of 189 countries) from 142 in 2014. The rise reflects efforts to
improve the
ease of starting a business, dealing with construction permits
and registering a
property. The authorities will continue to implement the
Business Environment
Improvement Strategy, which is expected to end in 2017.
Low per capita income and human development indicators remain a
major constraint
on the rating, falling below the 'B' median. Poor data quality
is also a rating
weakness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, the main factors that individually, or
collectively, could
trigger a positive rating action include:
--Greater materialisation of the benefits of natural resource
endowments in coal
and natural gas on government revenue and exports.
--A continued track record of economic management supportive of
strong and
stable economic growth and an improvement in per capita income.
--Further regulatory reforms and more effective implementation
reflected in
improvements in the business environment.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a negative
rating action include:
--Sustained low commodity prices that erode external debt
sustainability and
jeopardises the development of the coal and LNG sectors.
--A weakening in public finances, for example due to rapid
increases in current
expenditure leading to a failure to reduce the budget deficit
and stabilise
government debt, or the discovery of additional debt or
contingent liabilities.
--A return to violence that undermines the business environment
and has a
detrimental impact on exports and investment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The rating and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions:
--Infrastructure development will continue to facilitate the
expansion of the
coal sector and the development of natural gas.
--There is no return to civil war.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1151
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
