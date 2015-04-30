(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Only five of Russia's 100 largest banks
might struggle
to meet capital adequacy ratios if exchange-rate forbearance was
withdrawn
today, says Fitch Ratings. The bulk of forbearance measures
introduced by the
Central Bank of Russia (CBR) at end-2014 will expire in July.
The measures can
be extended but stress testing undertaken by Fitch concludes
that, unless a
renewed exchange rate shock occurs, the banking sector can
easily cope with the
withdrawal of the benefits of forbearance.
The CBR introduced forbearance to ease pressure on banks'
prudential ratios. In
particular, it allowed banks to convert foreign-currency (FC,
mostly US dollars)
assets (about 25% of the total sector assets) into roubles from
end-2014 using
more favourable end-September exchange rates. This prevented a
significant
swelling of risk-weighted assets (RWA) in rouble terms,
triggered by
depreciation of the currency against the US dollar in the fourth
quarter of 2014
and early 2105.
Russia's largest 100 banks have limited FC capital components
and positive
exchange rate revaluation of capital would have been
insufficient to offset the
far larger negative impact from the RWAs.
About one-quarter of the 55 Russian banks rated by Fitch made
use of
exchange-rate forbearance. Fitch stressed their balance sheets
at end-1Q15,
converting FC assets into roubles at the prevailing end-March
exchange rate,
which was still 30% more favourable to the banks than the CBR's
permitted
September forbearance rate. We concluded that all rated banks
that publish their
capital adequacy ratios and made use of exchange rate
forbearance would have met
minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratios at end-March 2015 if
they had
converted FC assets at the prevailing market rate. However, by
applying the more
favourable rate, their reported capital ratios were, on average,
1% higher.
One rated bank, JSC Russian Standard Bank, does not publish its
regulatory
capital ratios. The bank's already weak capital position at
end-2014 will have
been further eroded by net losses posted in 1Q15 and Fitch
believes it may be
dependent on exchange-rate forbearance to comply with prudential
capital ratios.
Assuming they made use of forbearance, we concluded that four
non-rated banks
could be in breach of capital ratios (excluding banks which are
already
non-compliant) if forbearance were to be cancelled today. The
banks are
Probusinessbank, Jugra, UBRIR and Bank of Moscow.
On the whole, Russia's 100 largest banks, which represent around
90% of sector
assets, are not reliant on exchange-rate forbearance to comply
with regulatory
capital ratios which, on average reached 14.8% at end-March,
above the 10%
minimum. Were CBR to cancel exchange-rate forbearance today, we
estimate that
total capital ratios for the 100 banks sampled (which include
non-rated banks
where we have assumed take up of FC forbearance) would fall by a
modest 0.8%,
while Tier 1 and core capital ratios would fall by an even lower
0.5%.
Other forbearance measures announced in December included the
reclassification
of bonds as 'held to maturity', thereby avoiding mark-to-market
losses, which
would reduce capital, and a lifting of reserve requirements for
restructured
exposures. Fitch believes that cancellation of these measures
would not, on
their own, cause any stress because banks would not be required
to make
retrospective adjustments. These measures were described in a
previous Fitch
comment, 'Rouble, Rates Moves Heighten Russian Economy Risk',
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Russian Banks Datawatch 1Q15
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.