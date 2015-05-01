(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of Western & Southern Financial Group (W&SFG) at 'AA-' and
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for W&SFG's wholly owned life
insurance
subsidiaries at 'AA'. A detailed list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of W&SFG's ratings reflects the company's
extremely strong
risk-adjusted capitalization, low financial leverage, solid debt
servicing
capabilities and stable operating performance. The ratings also
reflect the
risks associated with the company's interest-sensitive product
profile and
relatively high allocation to equity securities.
Fitch's primary rationale for the narrow notching between the
holding company
IDR and the insurance company IFS rating continues to be W&SFG's
low financial
leverage of 6.9% as of Dec. 31, 2014. Outstanding debt is
concentrated at the
holding company and consists of senior debt issues that mature
in 2033 and 2034.
The group's total financing and commitments ratio (TFC) remains
low at 0.4x.
Fitch views the statutory capitalization of W&SFG's insurance
subsidiaries as
extremely strong. The combined risk-based capital (RBC) ratio
of Western &
Southern Life Ins. Co. (WSLIC) and Lafayette Life Ins. Co.
(Lafayette) was 493%
of the company action level as of Dec. 31, 2014. Consolidated
operating leverage
remains among the lowest in Fitch's universe at 5.4x.
Fitch views W&SFG's debt service capabilities and overall
liquidity as very
strong. GAAP and statutory interest coverage were solid at 13.8x
and 18.7x,
respectively, in 2014.
Fitch's primary concern continues to be W&SFG's exposure to
interest rate risk.
Although its exposure has declined modestly over the past
several years,
interest-sensitive annuities make up more than half of the
company's reserves.
Despite a difficult operating environment, W&SFG has maintained
relatively
stable interest spreads due to actively managed crediting rates.
However, Fitch
believes there is diminished flexibility to further reduce
aggregate crediting
rates.
Conversely, if interest rates spike up, the company's general
account annuities
would be subject to disintermediation risk, as 37% of reserves
are surrenderable
at book value. However, Fitch believes W&SFG has ample liquidity
available to
meet potential outflows under a base-case stress scenario. The
company has also
demonstrated effective management of this risk along with a
history of strong
persistency.
New business is increasingly more balanced between annuities and
life insurance.
In addition, the asset management business continues to grow and
contributes to
a more diversified operating profile.
Fitch views W&SFG's overall exposure to equity market volatility
as manageable
in the context of its extremely strong balance sheet
fundamentals. W&SFG has
above-average exposure to unaffiliated common stock in its
investment portfolio
but only modest exposure to equity market volatility through
variable annuity
living and death benefit guarantees.
W&SFG reported solid pretax operating earnings in 2014, which
includes a release
of reserves for unclaimed property liability. Fitch expects
continued earnings
stability in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--The expansion of W&SFG's market position and size/scale;
--Continued reduction in the company's concentration in
spread-based fixed
annuity products;
--Risky asset ratio at or below 60%;
--No deterioration in the group's very strong capitalization
profile, including
operating leverage maintained below 8x.
Key rating triggers that could result in a widening of the
holding company
notching are:
--Financial leverage maintained above 15%;
--Cash interest coverage below 15x.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of the IFS
rating include:
--RBC falls below 400%;
--TFC ratio increases above 0.8x.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Western & Southern Financial Group:
--IDR at 'AA-';
--5.75% senior notes due 2033 at 'A+';
--5.75% senior notes due 2034 at 'A+'.
Western and Southern Life Insurance Company;
Western-Southern Life Assurance Company;
Columbus Life Insurance Company;
Integrity Life Insurance Company;
National Integrity Life Insurance Company;
Lafayette Life Insurance Company.
--IFS at 'AA'.
