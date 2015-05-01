(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BMO Bank of
Montreal's (BMO,
'AA-/F1+'/Outlook Stable) outstanding CAD-equivalent 4.2 billion
registered
mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The
action follows
Fitch's annual review of the program.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on BMO's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk)
and the 93.5%
asset percentage (AP) (which equals Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP).
The Stable
Outlook for the covered bonds rating is based on the Stable
Outlook on both the
Canadian sovereign rating and BMO's IDR. Since bail-in is not an
explicit
provision under the current Canadian framework, in Fitch's view,
the IDR remains
a satisfactory indicator of the likelihood that the recourse
against the cover
pool would be enforced, and no IDR uplift is applicable.
The 93.5% AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven OC of
7% is driven by
the cover pool's credit loss of 5.5%, followed by the asset
disposal loss
component of 5% due to maturity mismatches in an 'AAA' scenario.
The cash flow
valuation component leads to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC by 2%
due to the short
weighted average life of the mortgages, generally three to five
years, which
results in a high value for the cover pool. The breakeven AP
considers whether
timely payments are met in an 'AA' scenario and tests for
recoveries given
default of at least 91% in an 'AAA' scenario.
The 5.5% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
13.2% weighted average (WA) default rate and the 60.3% WA
average recovery rate
for the mortgage cover assets. This reflects a reduction in the
'AAA' credit
loss from Fitch's prior analysis of 6.7% due to the cover pool's
lower WA
sustainable loan-to-value of 71.5% vs. 77.6% and an increase in
credit score to
750 from 745. The improvement in the credit loss was balanced by
the buffer
built into the asset disposal loss to avoid volatility in
breakeven OC.
Fitch takes into account the contractual AP maintained in the
program since
amounts in excess of the contractual commitment are secured back
to BMO through
the demand loan and therefore not available to covered bond
holders in the event
of issuer default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'A-' or below; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced
to 0; or (iii)
the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 93.5%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (August 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds' (May 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds: Derivative
Addendum' (May 2014);
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum' (February 2015);
--'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria'
(April 2015).
