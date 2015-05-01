(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ratings
on Theatre
(Hospitals) No. 1 Plc and Theatre (Hospitals) No.2 Plc as the
agency no longer
has sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for these issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch lacks sufficient information to monitor the operational
performance of the
portfolio of hospitals and does not expect to receive any such
information going
forward. As a result, it is not possible to maintain the ratings
on the class C
and D notes. Fitch also notes that the transactions are in an
advanced stage of
undergoing a material restructuring of their respective capital
structures.
The ratings are withdrawn at the following levels.
Theatre (Hospitals) No.1 plc:
GBP48.4m class C notes: 'B+'; Negative Outlook
GBP48.4m class D notes: 'B'; Negative Outlook
Theatre (Hospitals) No.2 plc:
GBP32.3m class C notes: 'B+'; Negative Outlook
GBP32.3m class D notes: 'B'; Negative Outlook
SUMMARY OF CREDIT
The transactions are securitisations of loans to property-owning
entities (the
propco) secured on 35 private hospitals operated by BMI, the
acute private
hospital division of General Healthcare Group (GHG). The
propco's principal
source of repayment under the term loan is the net rent received
under leases
payable by tenants operating within BMI. BMI is the largest
independent provider
of private patient care in the UK, operating a total of 72
hospitals with over
3,000 beds. Both issuers are identical in structure and their
notes rank equally
with one another.
