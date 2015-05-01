(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 01 (Fitch) Recent Puerto Rico legislation will
force some entities
to withdraw deposits from private banks in favor of the newly
expanded
government banking services of the Government Development Bank
(GDB) for Puerto
Rico, Fitch Ratings says. The rule requires the commonwealth's
public
corporations, agencies and municipalities (the
instrumentalities) to place their
deposits with the GDB and scales back the already limited
availability of
institutional deposits for local private banks' funding.
The expansion of banking services highlights the strategic
importance that the
commonwealth places on attracting accounts from the local
banking sector to
bolster the GDB's liquidity position. Many of the GDB's expanded
services are
being offered at no charge in an effort to achieve some savings
for the
instrumentalities.
The GDB's principal role is to make loans and advances to public
corporations
and municipalities and to promote the economic development of
commonwealth. The
GDB functions as a bank, fiscal agent, and financial advisor for
government
instrumentalities. Fitch rates the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
'B', Rating Watch
Negative.
In Fitch's view, the GDB's new product offerings, although rare
for a policy and
development bank, will help it compete with local commercial
banks, given the
operational uses of these government deposits. The GDB is not a
member of the
FDIC, thus instrumentalities depositing monies with the GDB are
foregoing FDIC
oversight and coverage powers.
We expect the impact to the liquidity positions of banks such as
Popular Inc.
and First BanCorp to be minimal as the GDB draws in more of the
instrumentalities' deposits. As of year-end 2014, Popular had a
total of $1.4
billion in municipal deposits and First BanCorp had $227
million, comprising
about 5.6% and 2.4% of these banks' total local deposit base,
respectively. A
counterweight to the loss of these deposits is that because
local regulations
required instrumentalities' deposits to be collateralized, their
withdrawal
would free the private banks' collateral, which could be used to
attract funding
from other sources.
Puerto Rican banks' funding profiles have historically been
weaker than their US
bank peers given stronger reliance on noncore funding sources.
This has long
been a rating constraint for Puerto Rico's banks. In Fitch's
view, the size of
the local economy is limited in its capacity to support the
funding needs of all
the local banks. Thus the market is highly competitive among the
six private
sector banks, four foreign banks, 127 cooperative banks, and now
heightened
competition from the GDB.
Contacts:
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-1865
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
