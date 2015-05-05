(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2006-3 plc's notes and withdrawn them as follows: EUR30.4m class A (XS0274566420) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'BBsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) RE100%; rating withdrawn EUR11.4m class B (XS0274569523) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Bsf'; RE100%; rating withdrawn EUR4.1m class C (XS0274570372) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE100%; rating withdrawn EUR2m class D (XS0274570703) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE65%; rating withdrawn Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as the issuer is now in default. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or rating coverage of the issuer. The transaction closed in November 2006 and was originally the securitisation of seven commercial mortgage loans originated by Merrill Lynch. In May 2015, one loan remains. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade reflects the issuer default at bond maturity on 4 May 2015. Despite several rounds of bidding for the collateral of the defaulted EUR47.8m Triumph/ MZ Holdings loan, an offer deemed acceptable by the special servicer did not materialise. Negotiations with potential buyers are ongoing, though a non-disclosed revaluation suggests an asset value below the previous minimum agreed sale price of EUR58.2m. A new standstill agreement has been entered into by the relevant parties until June 2015, to avoid a borrower administration and allow for more time to finalise a sale. The collateral, a shopping centre in a residential area in Berlin, Germany, has been declining in value since closing due to high vacancy (around 35% in February 2015), an adjacent competing centre and weak general market conditions. Fitch expects a moderate ultimate loss. Data Adequacy Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pool and the transaction. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio information or conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided about the underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial closing. The subsequent performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with the agency's expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is therefore satisfied that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial rating analysis was adequately reliable. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria" dated 20 May 2014, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds" dated 14 May 2014, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum" dated 14 May 2014, "Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds" dated 11 April 2014, "Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Loans in EMEA" dated 10 June 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 