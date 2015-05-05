(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of three banks in
Indonesia:
- PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA)
- PT Bank Danamon Tbk (Danamon) and
- PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin)
At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed their
National Ratings. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
'AAA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest ratings
assigned by
Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating
is assigned to
issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default
risk relative to
all other issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very
low default
risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. The default
risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's
highest rated
issuers or obligations.
'F1(idn)' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest
capacity for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. Under the agency's National Rating scale, this
rating is assigned
to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same
country. Where the
liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the
assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and National Ratings
BCA's IDRs, Viability Ratings (VRs) and National Ratings reflect
Fitch's view
that its strong credit fundamentals will continue to be
underpinned by its
business model, which focuses on low-risk transactional banking,
and will remain
comparable with higher rated peers' in emerging markets.
However, the credit
profile is constrained by BCA's operating environment. BCA has
demonstrated
resilient and strong performance in challenging operating
conditions in 2014
with improved profitability and sound asset quality. It
benefited from higher
interest rates in 2014, due to its large low-cost savings and
demand deposit
pool, which formed around 75% of total deposits. BCA's Fitch
core capital (FCC)
ratio improved to 18.5% at end-2014 from 17% at end-2013,
supported by its
strong internal capital generation.
Danamon's IDRs, VRs and National Ratings reflect its strong
capital profile (FCC
ratio at 19% at end-2014), modest asset quality, weakening
profitability and its
relatively weaker funding profile. Danamon has recently been
reducing its
reliance on mass-market customers in response to increased
competition in the
market segment, and instead targeting loans to SMEs. The shift
could lead to
lower profitability in the short to medium term due to a smaller
contribution
from high-margin mass-market lending. Nonetheless, Fitch
believes Danamon's
capitalisation is strong enough to withstand the earnings
pressure and potential
asset quality challenges.
Panin's IDRs and VRs reflect modest earnings compared with
higher-rated
Indonesian banks, improved capital and satisfactory asset
quality. Panin's core
capital has improved, with its FCC ratio increasing to 16.1% at
end-2014 from
14.9% at end-2013, due to increased profit retention and slower
loan growth.
Panin's profitability was better than its second-tier bank
peers, such as
Danamon, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (BBB/Stable/AAA(idn)) and PT
Bank Internasional
Indonesia Tbk (BBB/Stable/(AAA(idn)), as it reduced more risky
credit exposures
earlier in the cycle. Its credit cost fell to 0.4% compared with
the average
0.9% among Indonesia's nine largest banks by assets.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that the three
banks will be
able to comfortably cover the potential increase in
non-performing loans and
rise in credit and funding costs without impairing capital due
to their
satisfactory pre-provision profits and loan loss provisions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, and National Ratings
BCA's ratings are sensitive to a significant change in its
business model
resulting in greater appetite for risk and/or a sharp
deterioration of the
operating environment manifested by a lower sovereign rating.
Danamon's ratings are sensitive to sustained deterioration in
asset quality and
profitability. Furthermore, significant decline in its capital
profile could
lead to a lower VR. Rating upside for Danamon may result from
material
improvement in its franchise and flexibility in funding and
liquidity while
maintaining sound asset quality and profitability.
For Panin, rapid loan expansion, which could negatively affect
its capital and
funding position in a difficult economy, may result in a
downgrade of the bank's
VR. However, as the 'BB' IDR of Panin is at the same level as
its SRF, the IDR
will not be affected by a downgrade of the bank's VR, unless
considerations
underpinning its 'BB' SRF also weaken. Sustained improvements in
its ability to
generate capital and profitability would be positive for the VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING (SRs) and
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(SRFs)
The SRs and SRFs of the three banks, reflect Fitch's view of a
moderate
probability of extraordinary state support available to them, if
needed. Fitch
believes that these three banks are systemically important to
the country
because BCA, Danamon and Panin are the third, sixth and eighth
largest banks in
Indonesia by assets, respectively. A change in the government's
ability and
willingness to provide extraordinary support would affect these
banks' SRs and
SRFs.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
BCA:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Danamon:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Panin:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Julita Wikana (BCA's National Rating)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Iwan Wisaksana (Danamon's National Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Secondary Analysts
Julita Wikana (BCA's International Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Iwan Wisaksana (Danamon's and Panin's International Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015 and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
