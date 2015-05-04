(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 04 (Fitch) Chile's banking sector has a rising
likelihood for
merger and acquisition activity, which could consolidate some of
the country's
middle-tier banks, says Fitch Ratings. The maturity and quality
of Chile's
banking sector, the opportunity created by the possible sale of
smaller banks,
and a shifting landscape in the country's consumer financing
market may bring
more investment from regional and international foreign banks,
which Fitch
believes could be a positive for target banks.
The Chilean market is viewed as attractive due to its history of
stability and
steady growth, as well as a solid regulatory framework and
strong supervision.
Chile's middle tier banks face some competitive disadvantages
with larger peers
given their weaker funding and increasing competition from
non-bank lenders and
large retailers that offer banking services. Chile has the
second-highest
banking penetration in Latin America, behind Panama;
nonetheless, Fitch still
sees solid long-term growth prospects for the Chilean market.
Latin America's weak macroeconomic conditions have helped hold
valuations to
levels we believe improve the chances for bringing in acquirers.
Another
catalyst for more M&A is Banco Penta, which is exploring a wider
range of sale
options in the wake of the scandal involving top management.
Penta maintains
about US$1.8 billion in assets and has roughly 0.9% market share
in corporate
and commercial loans. Its troubles prompted initial attempts to
sell the bank in
January in a package deal that would have included the group's
investment bank,
stock brokerage and an insurance company. The unsuccessful
effort thus far to
find a buyer is helping to keep bank valuations in check, but
possibilities
remain open for an acquiring bank with an adequate balance
sheet.
Historically, there has been a size premium on the valuations of
Chile's banks,
with the largest firms attracting top valuations. In the current
environment, we
believe that the large established local banks are likely to
remain on the
sidelines given their market shares and already highly
diversified businesses.
Smaller and middle-tier firms would more likely be active and
ultimately the
beneficiaries of any growth and scale that comes with M&A.
Regional banks in
Latin America, notably Colombian and Peruvian banks, are among
the potential
acquirers, in our view. Furthermore, international banks seeking
local banking
licenses may find the market attractive as banking licenses for
new banking
operations may exceed one year.
Already, there has been a healthy M&A environment in the
country. Recent
transactions include Itau Corpbanca, which soon will become the
fourth-largest
bank in Chile, and Scotiabank's joint-venture with Cencosud in
its credit card
business. Banco Paris, a small niche bank related to Cencosud,
was put on sale
recently; while Banco Ripley last year absorbed the credit card
business of its
related retailer.
The landscape for Chile's banks includes 24 institutions, with
the largest six
managing 78% of the system's assets. There already is
significant participation
from foreign banks, which hold 50% of the system's total assets.
Foreign bank
platforms in the country include Banco Santander Chile (the
largest bank), BBVA
Chile, Itau Chile and Scotiabank Chile. Other smaller foreign
players include JP
Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., HSBC Bank (Chile), Tokyo Mitsubishi,
Deutsche Bank, and
Rabobank. Meanwhile, Banco de Chile is still minority owned by
Citi.
A previous example of large-scale M&A in Chile was Brazilian
investment bank BTG
Pactual, which acquired a large Chilean brokerage house in 2011,
later
converting it into a bank with the strategy to expand its
footprint in the
region.
Contacts:
Santiago Gallo
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+56 2 2499 3320
Alcantara 200, Of. 202
Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Abraham Martinez
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+56 2 2499 3317
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0735
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
