(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SEOUL, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Honda Motor Co., Ltd's (Honda) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Business Profile: Honda's ratings reflect its leading market shares in key markets, a competitive product line-up, competitiveness in hybrid vehicles, and a diversified business portfolio, including the world's largest motorcycle business by unit sales. Weaker Profitability: Fitch expects Honda's EBIT margins on industrial operations (automobile, motorcycle and power products) to be around 3.5% in the financial year ending 31 March 2016 (FY16), before improving to around 4% in FY17, due to an enhanced product portfolio, moderate sales volume growth and cost control. This follows Honda's slightly weaker operating performance in FY15 despite a solid contribution from the motorcycle division. EBIT margins on industrial operations decreased to 3.8% in FY15 from 5.1% in FY14, as costs of recalls and declining unit sales, notably in Japan, were only partially offset by positive FX effects of a weaker yen and continued cost reductions. However, sluggish volume growth in key markets such as the US and Asia, a larger-than-expected decline in Japan, larger-than-expected product quality and recall-related costs, an inability to realise sufficient cost reductions, and negative FX effects could temper profitability in FY16-17. New/Refreshed Model Cycle: In its key US market, Honda's few new product launches in FY15 and a shift in demand (fuelled by low oil prices) to larger vehicles - notably pick-up trucks and SUVs - contributed to unit volumes decreasing by 0.6%. We expect Honda's new/refreshed model cycle in FY16-17, which includes the HR-V and CR-V (compact SUV), Pilot (SUV), Ridgeline (pick-up truck), Odyssey (minivan) and Civic Concept series (passenger car) to contribute to improved sales volume growth. Moderate Autos Sales Growth: We expect Honda to achieve autos sales volume growth of 4%-5% in FY16-17 (FY15: 6%). In FY16, we expect moderate growth in Asia and the US to offset declines in Japan, Europe and continued volatility in emerging markets. In FY17, we expect Honda to achieve solid but slowing volume growth in the US, continued moderate growth in Asia, and very modest volume growth in Japan. Overseas Production Reduces FX Benefits: Honda's expansion of overseas production capacity over the past few years has reduced its overall FX exposure, but it has also decreased the beneficial impact on profitability of a continued weaker yen to the US dollar. Honda's management has guided for a negative FX effect on group operating profit in FY16 due to currency fluctuations in emerging markets, which Fitch has factored into its forecasts. Stable, Strong Financial Profile: Fitch expects Honda's capex to remain elevated in FY16 due to its investments in global production capacity, powertrain updates, and product offering expansion, before capex/revenue reduces slightly in FY17. Under our base case scenario, free cash flow will be zero or modestly positive for industrial operations in FY16-17, before further improving in FY18. We expect Honda's financial profile to remain stable and strong, with FFO adjusted leverage below 1.0x (FY15: 0.8x) and cash flow from operations (CFO) adjusted debt above 100% (FY15: 122%). In FY15, CFO on industrial operations remained robust, up 5% to JPY900bn, contributing to positive free cash flow of JPY22bn (FY14: -JPY57bn), despite elevated capex of JPY720bn (FY14: JPY770bn). Robust Liquidity: Honda continues to maintain a robust net cash position, backed by ample liquidity. At end-FY15, Honda's industrial business had net cash of JPY783bn (end-FY14: JPY584bn). While over 70% of FY15 total debt - which consists primarily of domestic Japanese bank loans - was short-term, it was more than covered by cash and cash equivalents of JPY1,371bn (FY14: JPY1,149bn). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our ratings case for the issuer include: - Sales volume growth averaging 4% per annum in FY16-18 - EBIT margin (industrial operations) averaging 4% in FY16-18 - Capex/revenue of 5%-6% per annum in FY16-18 (FY15: 6.1%) - Moderate increase in dividends RATING SENSITIVITIES: Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to negative rating actions include: - Market share erosion in key markets - Substantial deterioration in global auto demand leading to significant decline in operating profit - Sustained negative FCF - Industrial FFO adjusted leverage above 1.0x on a sustained basis Positive: A near term upgrade of Honda's ratings is unlikely. Contact: Primary Analyst Isabelle Katsumata Director +65 67967226 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +82 2 3278 8360 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221

THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. 