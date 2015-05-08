(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Estonian City of
Tallinn's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'A' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Tallinn's
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Tallinn's solid budgetary performance,
underpinned by robust
financial and debt management practices. They also include a
projected decrease
in direct debt over the medium term. The ratings take into
account the city's
diversified local economy, with wealth indicators above the
national median.
However, given the country's small size relative to Europe and
its reliance on
European export markets, the city's economy is vulnerable to
economic
contraction in Europe.
We expect that the city will be able to maintain a stable
operating margin of
8%-9% over the medium term despite structural limitations on
operating revenue
and ongoing pressure on operating expenditure. To overcome the
limitations the
city has implemented measures to expand the tax base. Effective
financial and
cost management helped to limit growth in current spending under
that of
operating revenue in 2014. The city's operating balance to
operating revenue
reached 8.8% in 2014 after 6.9% on average in 2011-2013.
Tallinn's capital outlays are likely to average EUR50m-EUR60m
per year for
2015-2018 or 13% of total spending, according to our estimates.
Infrastructural
investments are likely to dominate its investments during that
period. The
city's self-funding capacity of investments is high, with the
current balance
and capital revenue (including a high share of EU grants)
covering about 90% of
capital expenditure. The remainder will be debt-financed.
We expect the city's direct debt to decrease to about EUR210m at
end-2018 after
peaking at EUR240m at end-2014, corresponding to a
debt-to-current revenue ratio
of about 40% (2014: 52%). The sharp increase in debt in 2014 was
due to a
drawdown of a EUR22m European Investment Bank loan to secure
investment finance
in 2015. Additionally, Tallinn issued EUR28m bonds in December
2014 to refinance
bonds in March 2015 and renegotiated some of its debt exposure.
As a result the
annual debt service of the city declined, due to the improved
maturity profile
of its debt portfolio and lower interest costs.
Tallinn's operating balance should comfortably cover debt
service for 2015-2018,
according to our projections. The debt payback ratio
(debt/current balance) is
forecast to improve to five years by 2018 from seven to eight
years in
2010-2014, below the city's average debt maturity of nine years,
which is
credit-positive.
Indirect risk is low and therefore does not exert any pressure
on the city's
budget. It is projected to increase to EUR80m at end-2018 from
EUR67m at
end-2014, due to debt-financed investments of the city's public
sector
companies. The companies' debt counts towards the city's debt
limits and is
strictly monitored by Tallinn's administration.
Tallinn, being the economic centre of Estonia, contributes about
50% of national
GDP. Its service-oriented and diversified economy results in
high tax revenue
for the city. The city's management is actively expanding the
local tax base,
which together with prudent budgeting and a conservative loan
policy, helps to
underpin its ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the city's operating balance
structurally
strengthens to about 10% of operating revenue, accompanied by
stable direct and
indirect risk over the medium term.
The ratings could be downgraded if the city's operating
performance deteriorates
beyond our expectations, with its operating balance failing to
cover debt
service (principal and interest).
