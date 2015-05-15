(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Credit card asset quality will remain
strong in 2015,
although delinquencies and charge-offs are expected to end the
year modestly
higher than beginning of year levels, says Fitch Ratings in a
special report
published today. Loan growth and moderate loosening of
underwriting standards
will contribute to a slow reversion nearer to longer-term
averages. Fitch sees
the expected level of asset quality deterioration to be easily
manageable at
credit card lenders' current ratings, reflecting these issuers'
strong
capitalization levels.
Average losses in first-quarter 2015 for the top six issuers
were 213 bps below
their 2010-2014 averages and are at a level that Fitch believes
is unsustainable
over the long term. Net charge-offs improved 25 bps,
respectively, year over
year, on average, for the top six general purpose card issuers
excluding Capital
One, whose consolidated metrics include higher loss retail
receivables.
Ninety plus-day delinquencies in first-quarter 2015 averaged
0.85% for top
issuers on a weighted average basis for the companies that
report the statistic.
That level is down 9 bps from 0.94% year over year, although the
pace of
improvement continued to decline. Fitch does not believe any
trends point to
material deterioration in asset quality over the near term, but
we believe the
industry may be approaching the inflection point in credit
performance.
Purchase volumes were up 6.6% in first-quarter 2015, on average,
for the top
seven general purpose card issuers compared with up 6.7% in
first-quarter 2014.
Fitch believes that volume growth could have been higher had it
not been slowed
by lower gas prices year over year, which appears not to have
yet translated
into increased consumer spending in other categories. Despite
the growth of
purchase volumes, consumer leverage, as estimated by the
financial obligations
ratio (FOR), which measures debt service payments on mortgage
debt, auto debt,
consumer debt and property taxes as a percentage of disposable
personal income,
continued to decline, amounting to 15.27% in fourth-quarter
2014. This compares
with a peak FOR of 18.09% recorded in fourth-quarter 2007 and a
35-year average
of 16.51%. As interest rates rise, and consumers experience
higher debt service
burdens, Fitch would expect consumer leverage to increase, all
else equal.
Fitch believes the U.S. consumer's propensity to borrow has
declined to some
extent following the recent financial crisis, as evidenced by
trends in the
savings rate and personal leverage ratios. In a positive sign
for credit card
borrower strength, the personal savings rate in the U.S. is
trending higher and
is 9 bps above the monthly average rate of 5.7% during
2010-2014.
For issuers, the profitability of cards has also remained solid,
with the top
seven issuers posting an average return on loans of 4.0% in
first-quarter 2015.
Still, returns were down modestly year over year, driven in part
by a decline in
reserve releases.
US weekly unemployment claims, which historically track Fitch's
ABS Index of
Prime Chargeoffs, reached five-year lows in first-quarter 2015.
Fitch's Prime
Chargeoff Index meanwhile had been holding steady through much
of the first
quarter at a level above the bottom it reached several times
over the second
half of 2014. Improvements in weekly unemployment claims most
recently also
appear to be plateauing, further suggesting that an inflection
point in asset
quality may be near, although the path of asset quality back to
normalized
levels will likely be slow under steady economic conditions.
For a detailed analysis of card issuers' first-quarter 2015
performance, please
see Fitch's semi-annual special report "U.S. Credit Cards: Asset
Quality Review
1Q15," on www.fitchratings.com
