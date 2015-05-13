(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) rating of Ameriabank at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Ameriabank's IDRs are driven by its Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. The VR reflects the bank's high dollarisation of the balance sheet, significant risk concentrations, rapid recent growth in a fairly high-risk environment and an only moderate loss absorption capacity under pressure from an upward revaluation of FX-denominated assets. The ratings also consider the bank's so far reasonable financial metrics, sizeable liquidity buffer, manageable refinancing risks and solid domestic franchise. The bank's Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' and '5' Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that the Armenian authorities have limited financial flexibility to provide extraordinary support to banks, if necessary, given the banking sector's large foreign-currency liabilities relative to the country's international reserves. Potential support from the private shareholders is also not factored into the ratings, as it cannot be reliably assessed. The Negative Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR is driven by a weaker operating environment in Armenia, characterised by a stagnating economy (we expect Armenia to fall into a mild recession in 2015), devaluation pressures and higher interest rates. In Fitch's view, this is likely to negatively impact the bank's margins, asset quality, performance and potentially capitalisation. Ameriabank has leading positions in domestic lending (13% market share), trade finance and liabilities to customers (12%), despite keen competition in the market. The bank's profitability is solid, with return on average equity (ROAE) of 17.8% and return on average asset (ROAA) of 2.1% in 2014, underpinned by growing lending, stable funding costs and only moderate loan impairment charges (LICs). Fitch expects profitability metrics to weaken in 2015, due to higher LICs as loans season in a challenging environment, while funding costs are likely to rise, in line with sector trends. At end-2014, the share of non-performing loans (NPLs, over 90 days overdue) was a low 2.3% of the total portfolio, in part reflecting recent rapid loan expansion. Reserve coverage of NPLs was low at 41%, reflecting high reliance on collateral. Significant credit risks also arise from concentrations (the top 25 groups of borrowers accounted for 36% of gross loans or 2.5x of Fitch Core Capital at end-2014) and from high FX lending (86% of the total), mostly to unhedged borrowers, whose debt servicing capacity could have been affected by the recent devaluation of the AMD and recessionary environment. In this context, the bank's loss absorption capacity is viewed as only moderate. Fitch estimates that at end-1Q15, the bank could have increased its loan impairment reserves/gross loans ratio only to 3.5%, without breaching the regulatory capital adequacy limit of 12%. Annual pre-impairment profit (equal to 3.8% of gross loans in 2014) offers additional moderate loss absorption. Non-deposit funding is significant (42% of end-2014 liabilities), of which nearly half comes from International Financial Institutions (IFIs), providing long-term funds to the bank. Annual refinancing requirements are manageable in 2015 and onwards, while the bank keeps a large amount of highly liquid assets (mostly cash and equivalents, but also including a portion of unencumbered government securities) equivalent to a quarter of the bank's assets (40% of which is foreign currency liquidity) or around 60% of customer deposits at end-1Q15. RATING SENSITIVITIES The bank's credit metrics remain sensitive to the performance of the economy and stability of the local currency. The ratings could be downgraded if the weaker operating environment translates into a marked deterioration in the bank's asset quality, performance and capital metrics. Stabilisation of the country's economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on the ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Ameriabank Long-term IDR: published at 'B+', Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: published at 'B' Viability Rating: published at 'b+' Support Rating: published at '5' Support Rating Floor: published at 'No Floor' Contact: Primary Analyst Evgeny Konovalov Associate Director +7 495 956 9932 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Alyona Plakhova Analyst +7 495 956 2409 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 