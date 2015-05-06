(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS Group AG's
(UBS; A/Stable/a)
1Q15 results benefited from strong performance in all businesses
as well as a
lower drag from its corporate centre units. The results also
demonstrated that
UBS franchises are well positioned to benefit from an uptick in
market
volatility as most of its businesses saw a rise in
transaction-based revenue.
Provisions for litigation and regulatory matters abated to
CHF58m in 1Q15, but
UBS remains exposed to significant litigation risk, and
associated costs could
be material and weigh on performance in the short term. With a
13.7%
fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, UBS
continues to
report the highest risk-weighted capital ratios within its
global trading and
universal bank peer group. The group's capitalisation, based on
unweighted
leverage, with a 3.4% fully-applied Basel III leverage ratio at
end-March 2015,
remains more in line with its European peers' and weaker than US
banks' leverage
ratios.
For 1Q15 UBS reported a CHF2,268bn pre-tax profit adjusted for
fair value of own
debt changes (CHF226m gain in 1Q15), net restructuring charges
(CHF305m), and
gains on the sale of real estate and other assets (CHF519m).
Pre-tax profit in
1Q15 was 53% higher than in 1Q14. This translated into a 14.4%
adjusted return
on tangible equity, close to its FY16 15% target, although like
its peers, UBS
benefited from favourable market conditions, and we do not
expect it to deliver
similarly strong performance in seasonally weaker quarters.
UBS confirmed its position as the largest wealth manager
globally with CHF2trn
assets under management (AuM) at end-1Q15, and all franchises
reported sound net
new money (NNM) growth. The Wealth Management segment reported
CHF856m 1Q15
adjusted pre-tax profit, up 23% qoq and 30% yoy. NNM inflows, at
5.8% annualised
growth of AuM in 1Q15, were above the division's 3%-5% target.
NNM growth was
mainly driven by the Asia Pacific region and concentrated on
ultra-high net
worth individuals (CHF10.1bn out of the CHF14.4bn inflows). The
adjusted gross
margin on AuM improved 4bp qoq to 86bp as transaction volumes
increased, mostly
driven by higher volatility in foreign exchange (FX). Recurring
fees were down
4% qoq as AuM declined slightly due to the Swiss franc strong
appreciation in
1Q15. Adjusted net margin on AuM was 35bp in 1Q15, up 7bp qoq.
Wealth Management Americas reported a 26% qoq rise in adjusted
pre-tax profit to
USD293m as lower litigation provisions offset a decline in
transaction-based
income. The adjusted net margin on AuM was 11bp, down 1bp yoy.
UBS's Global
Asset Management business segment reported a strong increase in
adjusted pre-tax
profit in 1Q15, up 48% yoy and 50% qoq at CHF186m. NNM inflows
were sound at
CHF7.5bn (excluding lower yielding money market flows) after
more mixed results
4Q14.
UBS's Retail and Corporate business division reported 1Q15
adjusted pre-tax
profit of CHF443m, 24% higher than in the previous quarter as
operating income
benefited from higher client demand for FX trading and the net
interest margin
held up despite the low interest rate environment (165bp of
average loan
exposure, up 3bp qoq). Loan impairment charges declined qoq to
CHF21m in 1Q15
after an uptick in 4Q14 (CHF66m). We believe that earnings in
the business will
likely come under pressure following the impact of the sharp
Swiss franc
appreciation on the economic environment in Switzerland.
Nonetheless we expect
this to remain manageable for the bank, and any deterioration in
loan impairment
charges should be easily absorbable given UBS's sound domestic
loan book.
UBS posted strong results in its Investment Bank (IB) segment as
revenue was up
22% yoy and 38% qoq. UBS maintained good cost control in this
division, and the
substantial improvement in revenue translated into a
satisfactory 68% adjusted
cost-income ratio. 1Q15 adjusted pre-tax profit was up 54% yoy
to CHF844m.
Similar to most of its peers, IB's FX, rates and credit business
reported a
particularly strong performance, with revenue up 71% yoy and
136% qoq to
CHF701m. This was due to increased market volatility boosting
client activity
levels. IB's sound equities sales and trading franchise
continued to report
solid results in 1Q15 as revenue rose 15% yoy to CHF1,162m. The
bank's financing
and equity issuance businesses continued to benefit from strong
volumes and
reported a yoy revenue increase.
Negative contribution from the group's non-core and legacy
portfolio was smaller
in 1Q15, with a CHF240m adjusted pre-tax loss (CHF711m adjusted
pre-tax loss in
4Q14). Risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the segment were stable qoq
at CHF36bn at
end-1Q15, as a decline in credit RWA was offset by a rise in
operational and
market RWA. Funded assets declined CHF2bn to CHF9.3bn at
end-1Q15. A large part
of RWA was concentrated in operational risk (CHF20bn at
end-1Q15) and derivative
positions (CHF6bn). We expect results in this unit to remain
volatile.
UBS's Corporate Centre -Group Asset and Liability Management
unit contributed
positively to the bank's results in 1Q15 with a CHF122m adjusted
pre-tax profit
(CHF208m adjusted pre-tax loss in 4Q14). This was mainly due to
higher gains on
cross-currency swaps and in hedging activities.
UBS's unweighted leverage, according to the Swiss interpretation
of Basel III
regulations (Swiss SRB ratios), stood at 4.6% on a 'fully
loaded' basis at 1Q15
(3.4% on a BIS basis). This ratio rose 50bp qoq mainly due to
the issuance of
additional Tier 1 capital. The Swiss SRB leverage ratio
denominator was reduced
by CHF11bn to CHF977bn, and Fitch expects leverage ratios to
further improve as
UBS targets reaching a CHF900bn denominator by end-2016. UBS's
fully applied
Basel III CET1 ratio rose 30bp qoq to 13.7% at end-1Q15 on
increased retained
earnings as RWA were stable. We consider the group's
capitalisation as a
strength, and we expect the bank to improve its leverage ratio
further as
non-core and legacy assets are reduced and as the bank issues
further
loss-absorbing capital, including AT1 instruments.
UBS's legal structure is evolving as the bank works on
organisational changes to
improve its resolvability. After having established UBS Group AG
as the new bank
holding company in 2014, the bank confirmed that it plans to
complete the
transfer of its Retail and Corporate business division and its
Switzerland-booked Wealth Management business to a new
subsidiary bank, UBS
Switzerland AG, by end-June 2015. The transfer is expected to be
undertaken
under the Swiss Merger Act, and UBS Switzerland AG will have
approximately
CHF300bn total assets (under Swiss GAAP) based on end-March 2015
figures. We
expect the new subsidiary to remain closely integrated within
the group as the
businesses that are transferred to it are core to UBS Group's
operations.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.