(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS Group AG's (UBS; A/Stable/a) 1Q15 results benefited from strong performance in all businesses as well as a lower drag from its corporate centre units. The results also demonstrated that UBS franchises are well positioned to benefit from an uptick in market volatility as most of its businesses saw a rise in transaction-based revenue. Provisions for litigation and regulatory matters abated to CHF58m in 1Q15, but UBS remains exposed to significant litigation risk, and associated costs could be material and weigh on performance in the short term. With a 13.7% fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, UBS continues to report the highest risk-weighted capital ratios within its global trading and universal bank peer group. The group's capitalisation, based on unweighted leverage, with a 3.4% fully-applied Basel III leverage ratio at end-March 2015, remains more in line with its European peers' and weaker than US banks' leverage ratios. For 1Q15 UBS reported a CHF2,268bn pre-tax profit adjusted for fair value of own debt changes (CHF226m gain in 1Q15), net restructuring charges (CHF305m), and gains on the sale of real estate and other assets (CHF519m). Pre-tax profit in 1Q15 was 53% higher than in 1Q14. This translated into a 14.4% adjusted return on tangible equity, close to its FY16 15% target, although like its peers, UBS benefited from favourable market conditions, and we do not expect it to deliver similarly strong performance in seasonally weaker quarters. UBS confirmed its position as the largest wealth manager globally with CHF2trn assets under management (AuM) at end-1Q15, and all franchises reported sound net new money (NNM) growth. The Wealth Management segment reported CHF856m 1Q15 adjusted pre-tax profit, up 23% qoq and 30% yoy. NNM inflows, at 5.8% annualised growth of AuM in 1Q15, were above the division's 3%-5% target. NNM growth was mainly driven by the Asia Pacific region and concentrated on ultra-high net worth individuals (CHF10.1bn out of the CHF14.4bn inflows). The adjusted gross margin on AuM improved 4bp qoq to 86bp as transaction volumes increased, mostly driven by higher volatility in foreign exchange (FX). Recurring fees were down 4% qoq as AuM declined slightly due to the Swiss franc strong appreciation in 1Q15. Adjusted net margin on AuM was 35bp in 1Q15, up 7bp qoq. Wealth Management Americas reported a 26% qoq rise in adjusted pre-tax profit to USD293m as lower litigation provisions offset a decline in transaction-based income. The adjusted net margin on AuM was 11bp, down 1bp yoy. UBS's Global Asset Management business segment reported a strong increase in adjusted pre-tax profit in 1Q15, up 48% yoy and 50% qoq at CHF186m. NNM inflows were sound at CHF7.5bn (excluding lower yielding money market flows) after more mixed results 4Q14. UBS's Retail and Corporate business division reported 1Q15 adjusted pre-tax profit of CHF443m, 24% higher than in the previous quarter as operating income benefited from higher client demand for FX trading and the net interest margin held up despite the low interest rate environment (165bp of average loan exposure, up 3bp qoq). Loan impairment charges declined qoq to CHF21m in 1Q15 after an uptick in 4Q14 (CHF66m). We believe that earnings in the business will likely come under pressure following the impact of the sharp Swiss franc appreciation on the economic environment in Switzerland. Nonetheless we expect this to remain manageable for the bank, and any deterioration in loan impairment charges should be easily absorbable given UBS's sound domestic loan book. UBS posted strong results in its Investment Bank (IB) segment as revenue was up 22% yoy and 38% qoq. UBS maintained good cost control in this division, and the substantial improvement in revenue translated into a satisfactory 68% adjusted cost-income ratio. 1Q15 adjusted pre-tax profit was up 54% yoy to CHF844m. Similar to most of its peers, IB's FX, rates and credit business reported a particularly strong performance, with revenue up 71% yoy and 136% qoq to CHF701m. This was due to increased market volatility boosting client activity levels. IB's sound equities sales and trading franchise continued to report solid results in 1Q15 as revenue rose 15% yoy to CHF1,162m. The bank's financing and equity issuance businesses continued to benefit from strong volumes and reported a yoy revenue increase. Negative contribution from the group's non-core and legacy portfolio was smaller in 1Q15, with a CHF240m adjusted pre-tax loss (CHF711m adjusted pre-tax loss in 4Q14). Risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the segment were stable qoq at CHF36bn at end-1Q15, as a decline in credit RWA was offset by a rise in operational and market RWA. Funded assets declined CHF2bn to CHF9.3bn at end-1Q15. A large part of RWA was concentrated in operational risk (CHF20bn at end-1Q15) and derivative positions (CHF6bn). We expect results in this unit to remain volatile. UBS's Corporate Centre -Group Asset and Liability Management unit contributed positively to the bank's results in 1Q15 with a CHF122m adjusted pre-tax profit (CHF208m adjusted pre-tax loss in 4Q14). This was mainly due to higher gains on cross-currency swaps and in hedging activities. UBS's unweighted leverage, according to the Swiss interpretation of Basel III regulations (Swiss SRB ratios), stood at 4.6% on a 'fully loaded' basis at 1Q15 (3.4% on a BIS basis). This ratio rose 50bp qoq mainly due to the issuance of additional Tier 1 capital. The Swiss SRB leverage ratio denominator was reduced by CHF11bn to CHF977bn, and Fitch expects leverage ratios to further improve as UBS targets reaching a CHF900bn denominator by end-2016. UBS's fully applied Basel III CET1 ratio rose 30bp qoq to 13.7% at end-1Q15 on increased retained earnings as RWA were stable. We consider the group's capitalisation as a strength, and we expect the bank to improve its leverage ratio further as non-core and legacy assets are reduced and as the bank issues further loss-absorbing capital, including AT1 instruments. UBS's legal structure is evolving as the bank works on organisational changes to improve its resolvability. After having established UBS Group AG as the new bank holding company in 2014, the bank confirmed that it plans to complete the transfer of its Retail and Corporate business division and its Switzerland-booked Wealth Management business to a new subsidiary bank, UBS Switzerland AG, by end-June 2015. The transfer is expected to be undertaken under the Swiss Merger Act, and UBS Switzerland AG will have approximately CHF300bn total assets (under Swiss GAAP) based on end-March 2015 figures. We expect the new subsidiary to remain closely integrated within the group as the businesses that are transferred to it are core to UBS Group's operations. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Francois-Xavier Marchand Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.