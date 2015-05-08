(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Polish City
of Czestochowa's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the city's continued satisfactory
operating performance
in line with Fitch's projections, lower appetite for new debt
than its peers, a
favourable debt structure as well as strong liquidity. The
ratings also take
into account indirect risk resulting from the city's hospital,
which may require
support from the city's budget.
Fitch expects Czestochowa will maintain satisfactory operating
performance in
2015-2017 with an operating balance at 8% of operating revenue,
in line with
historical average of 2011-2014. This will be sufficient to meet
the city's
debt-service obligations by 1.7x-2x and support a
debt-to-current balance of
seven years. This forecast is based on the assumption that the
city authorities'
will continue to ensure that operating expenditure does not grow
faster than
operating revenue. Additionally national economic growth should
support the
local economy's development and positively impact the city's tax
revenue.
Fitch forecasts the city's debt to grow modestly in 2015-2017,
on the back of
investments, and to remain moderate at below 50% of current
revenue (2014:
PLN441m or 45%). Fitch views positively the city's sophisticated
debt
management. The majority of Czestochowa's debt was drawn from
the European
Investment Bank, at low interest rates, with long debt maturity
and a smooth
debt repayment profile, which reduces pressure on its budget.
Czestochowa's liquidity remained strong in 2014. Cash in the
city's accounts was
PLN67m in 2014. Additionally, the city also has access to a
PLN35m low-cost
liquidity credit line if it encounters liquidity stress;
however, it has not had
to use it in the last two years. The available liquidity allows
the city to
postpone new borrowing.
Fitch expects the city's capital expenditure in 2015 to be
PLN180m-PLN190m or
16% of total expenditure, as a result of some investments being
postponed to
2015 from the previous year and final payments for investments
co-financed from
the 2007-2013 EU budget. In the medium term Czestochowa's
capital expenditure
should remain moderate at an average of PLN120m or 10% of total
expenditure
(2014: PLN163m or 15%). The majority of capex will be financed
by capital
revenue (more than 50%), limiting debt growth pressure.
Fitch expects the city's indirect risk to remain low in the
medium term.
Contingent liabilities include the long-term debt of its
companies and health
care units, partly guaranteed by the city. The majority of
indirect risk stems
from the city's hospital, which may require financial assistance
from the city
budget through guarantees, or loans or loss coverage in the
medium term.
However, the size of this support should be limited relative to
the city's
budget, at below 1% of operating revenue.
The local tax base is well diversified, but is weaker than most
other
medium-sized cities in Poland. Although GDP per capita for the
Czestochowski
sub-region, which includes Czestochowa and surrounding towns and
villages, is
lower than the national average, wealth indicators for the city
are in line with
the national average, as it is the strongest area in the
sub-region.
Additionally, the city's authorities are focused on creating
conducive
conditions for business growth and on attracting new investors
to support the
development of the local tax base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from an improvement of the operating
margin above Fitch's
expectations, accompanied with debt at below 50% of current
revenue.
A downgrade could result if debt coverage exceeds 15 years due
to a sustained
deterioration in the operating margin far below Fitch's
expectations, or if
there is a significant rise in Czestochowa's debt.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 330 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Committee Chair
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
