(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Czestochowa's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the city's continued satisfactory operating performance in line with Fitch's projections, lower appetite for new debt than its peers, a favourable debt structure as well as strong liquidity. The ratings also take into account indirect risk resulting from the city's hospital, which may require support from the city's budget. Fitch expects Czestochowa will maintain satisfactory operating performance in 2015-2017 with an operating balance at 8% of operating revenue, in line with historical average of 2011-2014. This will be sufficient to meet the city's debt-service obligations by 1.7x-2x and support a debt-to-current balance of seven years. This forecast is based on the assumption that the city authorities' will continue to ensure that operating expenditure does not grow faster than operating revenue. Additionally national economic growth should support the local economy's development and positively impact the city's tax revenue. Fitch forecasts the city's debt to grow modestly in 2015-2017, on the back of investments, and to remain moderate at below 50% of current revenue (2014: PLN441m or 45%). Fitch views positively the city's sophisticated debt management. The majority of Czestochowa's debt was drawn from the European Investment Bank, at low interest rates, with long debt maturity and a smooth debt repayment profile, which reduces pressure on its budget. Czestochowa's liquidity remained strong in 2014. Cash in the city's accounts was PLN67m in 2014. Additionally, the city also has access to a PLN35m low-cost liquidity credit line if it encounters liquidity stress; however, it has not had to use it in the last two years. The available liquidity allows the city to postpone new borrowing. Fitch expects the city's capital expenditure in 2015 to be PLN180m-PLN190m or 16% of total expenditure, as a result of some investments being postponed to 2015 from the previous year and final payments for investments co-financed from the 2007-2013 EU budget. In the medium term Czestochowa's capital expenditure should remain moderate at an average of PLN120m or 10% of total expenditure (2014: PLN163m or 15%). The majority of capex will be financed by capital revenue (more than 50%), limiting debt growth pressure. Fitch expects the city's indirect risk to remain low in the medium term. Contingent liabilities include the long-term debt of its companies and health care units, partly guaranteed by the city. The majority of indirect risk stems from the city's hospital, which may require financial assistance from the city budget through guarantees, or loans or loss coverage in the medium term. However, the size of this support should be limited relative to the city's budget, at below 1% of operating revenue. The local tax base is well diversified, but is weaker than most other medium-sized cities in Poland. Although GDP per capita for the Czestochowski sub-region, which includes Czestochowa and surrounding towns and villages, is lower than the national average, wealth indicators for the city are in line with the national average, as it is the strongest area in the sub-region. Additionally, the city's authorities are focused on creating conducive conditions for business growth and on attracting new investors to support the development of the local tax base. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade may result from an improvement of the operating margin above Fitch's expectations, accompanied with debt at below 50% of current revenue. A downgrade could result if debt coverage exceeds 15 years due to a sustained deterioration in the operating margin far below Fitch's expectations, or if there is a significant rise in Czestochowa's debt. 