(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) The passage of a new electoral law in
Italy represents
progress in institutional and structural reform that would over
the medium term
strengthen the sovereign credit profile by reducing political
risk to economic
and fiscal policy-making, Fitch Ratings says. But for the moment
economic reform
will remain partly dependent on political manoeuvring.
Italy's parliament approved the new electoral law on 4 May. It
aims to increase
political stability, for example by guaranteeing winning parties
(rather than
coalitions) a majority in the lower house, via a run-off vote if
necessary. If
signed by President Sergio Mattarella, it will take effect in
July 2016.
Electoral reform should indirectly support Italy's sovereign
credit profile by
reducing the risk that bouts of political volatility lessen
governments'
durability and their capacity for structural reform. But its
effectiveness
largely depends on the proposed constitutional reform, which
would redefine the
relationship between the lower and upper houses. Plans to reduce
the latter's
size and power would end the "perfect bicameralism" that has
often resulted in
legislative deadlocks. Constitutional change is a lengthy
process requiring
multiple parliamentary votes and possibly a referendum.
The near-term risk of renewed political turmoil has been kept in
check since
Matteo Renzi became prime minister in February 2014. The
existing bonus system
means that Renzi's Partito Democratico (PD)-led coalition has a
majority in the
lower house (the Chamber of Deputies). His high popularity
ratings have enabled
him to use the possibility of fresh elections to push measures
through
parliament, including electoral reform. Nevertheless, political
risk could rise
if Renzi's popularity fell, and intra-party splits are possible
- some PD
members voted against electoral reform.
The government has continued to pursue structural macroeconomic
reforms. The
Jobs Act came into force in March and could boost labour market
flexibility and
increase Italy's weak growth potential.
Recent data suggest that Italy will finally exit its deep
recession this year.
The prospect of a modest cyclical pick-up and its favourable
impact on public
finances supported our decision to affirm Italy's 'BBB+'/Stable
sovereign rating
last month.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
